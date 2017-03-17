Citizens Bank Glitch Makes Direct Deposits Disappear, Leaves Bills Unpaid

Citizen Bank customers expecting to see their paychecks added to the balance of their accounts Friday morning were disappointed to find that wasn’t the case: A glitch in the bank’s system prevented paychecks and other direct deposits from being processed.

The Plain Dealer reports that the issue, which has since been fixed, affected more than just direct deposits, with the bank noting that online bill pay, and point-of-sale, ATM and credit transactions were also impacted.

A rep for the bank blamed the issue on “a vendor processing issue,” that affected customers in the 11 states where Citizens operates. The bank first addressed the problem with a series of Tweets around 8 a.m. ET, noting that customers were seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts.

1/2: Customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts, due to a vendor processing issue. — Ask Citizens Bank (@AskCitizensBank) March 17, 2017

2/2: This issue is affecting multiple financial institutions. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work to resolve this issue. — Ask Citizens Bank (@AskCitizensBank) March 17, 2017

Citizens reported that the issue was affecting multiple institutions. However, the Plain Dealer contacted the corporate offices of other banks including U.S. Bank, Chase, and PNC, finding no reports of similar issues.

Around noon Citizens Bank Tweeted that the issue had been resolved.

1/1: Earlier today customers experienced a delay in transactions posting to their accounts. This issue has now been resolved. — Ask Citizens Bank (@AskCitizensBank) March 17, 2017

Despite this, the company warned that processing of mobile and online banking would be slow while the system worked to catch up.

2/2: Due to heavy volumes, we are expecting a slowdown in online and mobile banking. We appreciate your patience as we work through this. — Ask Citizens Bank (@AskCitizensBank) March 17, 2017

WPXI in Pittsburgh reported that customers began to see their direct deposits added to accounts around 11 a.m.

The bank tells WPXI that no fees will be incurred by customers as a result of the glitch.

It’s unclear if the bank will cover any fees assessed to customers’ other accounts as a result of online bill payment delays.

One customer tells The Plain Dealer she was supposed to have two credit card bills paid through Citizen’s online bill payment service.

“If those bills didn’t go out today, we could face late fees,” she said.