Fandango Launching Online Store To Peddle Movie Merchandise Along With Tickets

Because going to the movies isn’t expensive enough, Comcast-owned ticket-selling siteFandango is launching an online store, dubbed FanShip, to sell you merchandise related to the films you go to see.

FanShip will go live in April, Fandango says, offering “a curated collection of unique and exclusive wearables, collectibles, experiences and events tied to theatrical releases and beloved movie franchises.”

At launch, that will include items tied to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Wonder Woman, and Despicable Me 3.

Fandango is also planning to offer movie ticket and merchandise bundles as special promotions, gifts with purchase, and other events.

The idea here is to be a one-stop shop to provide everything a dedicated moviegoer might want. New merchandise will be added along the way to keep offerings fresh.

“There is a pretty broad movie experience life cycle that audiences engage in,” Fandango President Paul Yanover told MarketWatch, adding that movies are more than just the experience of sitting in a theater.

“People have relationships with movies and its a really rich and complex relationship,” he says.