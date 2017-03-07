Samsung Washing Machine Repair Woes? Tell Us About It

Dozens of owners of Samsung’s recalled top-load washing machines have shared their frustration over the recall process, from difficulty in contacting the company to continuously canceled repair appointments. But there have also been consumers who were able to complete the recall. To that end, we’d like to hear about your experience after the repair.

From laundry that comes out too wet to repairs that don’t stick, we’d like to hear from the owners of the 34 different washing models on Samsung’s recall list.

Does your machine leave your bedding soaking wet? Is your machine shaking excessively?

Shoot us an email at tips@consumerist.com with “Samsung Washer Repair” in the subject line. Try to provide as much relevant info as possible; as always, we won’t publish any full names or other identifying information.