It’s National Pancake Day, Which Means Free Pancakes From IHOP

If you love pancakes, you’ve probably had today marked on your calendar for some time: It’s National Pancake Day, which can mean only one thing: IHOP is giving away free flapjacks.

As has become tradition, the breakfast chain will be serving up up a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (though some locations will be open until 10 p.m.).

In exchange for the gratis grub, IHOP is asking customers to donate to one of the company’s charitable partners. The restaurant chain says it has a goal of raising $3.5 million for children battling critical illnesses.

While other big breakfast chains don’t appear to be actively celebrating National Pancake Day, there are deals to be had for those looking to dine out at a discount.

Denny’s:This offer for $4 all you-can-eat pancakes might not be in honor of the day, but hey, if you like pancakes, it works. Call ahead to make sure your location is participating.

Friendly’s: Another restaurant that hasn’t pulled out all the stops for pancake day, but instead has a deal for any kind of breakfast food every weekday morning. take 50% off your entire breakfast at participating locations (only during breakfast hours).

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: It has nothing to do with pancakes, but the chain does have a 50% off coupon for an espresso beverage that you can use from noon to close on March 7.