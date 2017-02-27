Wendy’s Installing Self-Ordering Kiosks In 1,000 Restaurants

Don’t like having to talk to a real, live person when you want to order food? You won’t have to if you’re visiting one of 1,000 Wendy’s locations with self-ordering kiosks.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the company is planning to install the new kiosks in around 16% of its locations by the end of this year in response to demand from customers and franchise owners, the Ohio-based chain said last week during its investors’ day.



“There is a huge amount of pull from (franchisees) in order to get them,” David Trimm, Wendy’s chief information officer, said. “With the demand we are seeing… we can absolutely see our way to having 1,000 or more restaurants live with kiosks by the end of the year.”

It’s a win-win for the company: Younger customers get an ordering experience they prefer, Trimm explains, and the kiosks also reduce labor costs.

A typical store will get three kiosks for about $15,000, Trimm said, estimating that franchisees will make up that money in less than two years with a reduction in labor costs and increased sales. Higher-volume stores will get priority, and no franchisee will be required to install the machines.

Of course, if you prefer humans to robots, customers will still be able to order at the counter.