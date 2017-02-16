1 Million Pounds Of Vienna Sausages Recalled For Leaving MSG Off The Label





Aren’t Vienna sausages tasty little chicken-based snacks? Apparently, part of what makes some brands of them so tasty is monosodium glutamate, yet in one recent batch, the company left that ingredient off the label. Now it has to recall 500 tons of sausages, which were sold at retailers including Walmart.

Specifically, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced, 999,419 pounds of the processed chicken sausagey things were made using bouillon that contains MSG, but the ingredient wasn’t included on the label of the finished sausages.

Affected products come in a variety of sizes, including packages for use in food service establishments. According to the announcement, they were distributed in Puerto Rico and in Florida.

What you should look for is a label with USDA establishment P-7375. Brands include Great Value, Econo, Sedano’s, and Carmela Foods.

2.78-oz. pouches of “Great Value Minis – Bites of Chicken Sausage and Bouillon” with Packaging Dates of “01/01/2015 – 02/13/2017”

10-oz. pouches of “Great Value Minis – Bites of Chicken Sausage and Bouillon” with Packaging Dates of “01/01/2015 – 02/13/2017”

2.78-oz. pouches of “Econo Mini – Bite Size Chicken Sausages” with Packaging Dates of “ 01/01/2015 – 02/13/2017”

10-oz. pouches of “Econo Mini – Bite Size Chicken Sausages” with Packaging Dates of “01/01/2015 – 02/13/2017”

5-oz. cans of “Sedano’s Chicken Vienna Sausage in Chicken Broth” with Packaging Dates of “08/2015” and “05/2016”

117 units per pouch of “Carmela Foods Chicken Sausage and Bouillon” with Packaging Dates of “02/2016 – 02/14/2017”

If you have any questions about the product or the recall, call the company’s representative at 787-716-2555. The company did not provide specific instructions for what to do with recalled items, but you normally can return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.