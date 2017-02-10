Samsung Trademarked “Hello” In Europe. But What Does It Mean?

Apple has the iPhone and Siri, Amazon has Echo and Alexa, and Google has Home and Ok Google. Now it appears that it is Samsung’s turn to wade into the connected device and virtual assistant world, as the tech giant recently filed a trademark in Europe for a system dubbed “Hello” that sounds a lot like the already crowded field of digital assistants.

BGR reports Samsung filed the trademark for Hello with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on Wednesday, describing the system as a process to aggregate and organize various types of content.

According to the filing, the system would take on several different tasks, including:

• Providing personalized features and information based on user’s preferences in the fields of weather, music, entertainment, games, travel, science, health, contact, and social news;

• Scheduling and managing appointments, reminders, events and calendar entries on an electronic calendar;

• Organizing and accessing phone numbers, addresses, and other personal contact information;

• Using voice command and recognition to provide personalized features and information based on user’s preferences in the fields of weather, music, entertainment, games, travel, science, health, contact, and social news.

BGR contends that because Hello appears to be a virtual assistant, it could be the official name for Bixby. Or it could serve as just an additional feature to Bixby, which is expected to be included on phones, computers, tablets, and other Samsung devices.

No matter how Samsung plans to use Hello, Android Headlines notes that simply filing the trademark shows the tech company is ready to take on Google, Amazon, and Apple in the AI field.