Netflix Will Now Let Android Users Download Content Onto SD Storage

Now that Netflix has finally opened the doors to offline viewing, subscribers have the ability to download content and watch it later. That’s all well and good if you’ve got plenty of space on your device, but not so useful if you don’t.

Android users will have some breathing room now, however, as Netflix’s most recent app update lets users set their download location to either internal storage or an SD card.

As The Verge notes, offline content has a time limit, so it’s not like you can download all the movies and TV shows your heart desires and leave them there forever. The feature doesn’t support any Android devices that have a microSD slot, either.

Amazon beat Netflix to the external storage game last summer, when it started offering Prime members using the app the choice to download video content to removable SD memory cards.