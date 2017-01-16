Big Apple Circus Assets Going Up For Sale In Bankruptcy Auction

If you’re the kind of person who’s always dreamed of putting on your very own performance under the Big Top, your fantasy could become real: after filing for bankruptcy last year, Big Apple Circus is putting its assets on the auction block.

Bidding is open now and will remain open until February, with the company selling off things like 24 cases of juggling balls, two branded tents, food stands, supplies, toys, and even the Big Apple trademark.

Showing you’re a true circus fan won’t come cheap, however: items are available in bulk lots only, and there’s a $50,000 minimum deposit on any lots.

The circus was founded in 1977 and declared bankruptcy in November after a failed “Save the Circus” fundraising campaign, PIX-11 points out.

It hasn’t been a great year for circuses so far, as Ringling Bros. announced this weekend that it would be closing down its circus for good come May.