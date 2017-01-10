Video Shows Jimmy John’s Workers Using Dough As Jump Rope

When visiting a fast food restaurant for a bite to eat, we’re generally left in the dark about the goings-on behind the scenes. But every once in a while we get a glimpse of what’s happening in the kitchen, and it’s usually not that great — or sanitary. To that end: a new video appears to show workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Florida using dough for anything other than making bread.

First Coast News reports that Jimmy John’s is investigating after a Snapchat video surfaced showing employees playing with dough as if it were a jump rope.

In the video, different employees can be seen stretching the dough, swinging it from side to side, and then jumping over it as it hits the ground multiple times.

While it’s unclear if the dough was eventually used to make bread for someone’s lunch, a manager at the River City location confirmed there was an active investigation into the incident.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of fast food restaurant workers behaving badly behind the scenes:

• Oct. 2016 – A Facebook Live video posted by an employee at a Philadelphia Checkers including details about how fellow employees had sex with customers, smoke in the kitchen, and handle food without gloves.

• June 2016 — A Dunkin’ Donuts manager is caught dropping a tray of donuts on the floor and then promptly putting them out for sale anyway.

• Jan. 2016 — Waffle House employees in Arkansas are fired after video surfaces showing them running a kitchen hair salon.

• Aug. 2015 — A video posted on YouTube shows a Checkers employee in an unknown location wiping a burger bun on the floor. The company said it was really sorry about the incident and that the employee involved had been fired.

• Oct. 2014 — The owner of a Texas-based Bush’s Chicken defended video of an employee sitting inside an ice maker, noting that the workers were actually cleaning the machine, not playing in it.