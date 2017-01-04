Faraday Future Unveils Latest Electric Vehicle, FF91

It looks like Tesla has some competition in the high-end electric vehicle field: startup automaker Faraday Future unveiled its first commercial electric vehicle targeted for production prior to the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The vehicle, dubbed the FF91 (nine one), is expected to take on Tesla’s suite of electric vehicles, reportedly breaking all records related to range and acceleration.

“FF 91 represents a bold new breed of electric mobility that combines supercar performance, precise handling, the comfort of an ultra-luxury passenger vehicle, and a unique collection of intelligent internet features,” the company said in a statement.

California-based Faraday Future claims the vehicle, which is expected to ship in 2018 for an undisclosed price, will have a battery life of 378 miles and will be able to charge from 50% to full in 4.5 hours using a typical 240-volt home charger.

By comparison, our colleagues at Consumer Reports found that Tesla’s Model S has a range of 220 miles.

As for acceleration, Faraday says the FF91 can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.39 seconds, while the Model S closed the speed gap in 2.5 seconds.

Similar to Tesla’s Autopilot feature, Faraday says the FF91 will come equipped with a semi-autonomous option including 10 high-definition cameras, 13 radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors. With these options, the car will be able to park itself — much like Tesla’s summon feature.

Consumers interested in getting their hands on the FF91 can submit a reservation on FF.com. Reservations run $5,000 and are fully refundable.

The Washington Post reports that Faraday Future’s unveiling of the FF91 comes exactly a year after the company received backlash for revealing a concept car, the FFZero1, which would never be available for actual driving.

Unlike the FF91, which is comparable to a higher-sitting sedan, the FFZero1 had one seat, no trunk space, and a four “Quad Core” motors that produced a top speed over 200 mph.

The past year has also seen several changes for the company, with several executives leaving and the suspension of construction at the Faraday Future production facility, the Post reports.