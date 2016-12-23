Here’s A Huge List Of Holiday Movies You Can Stream Instead Of Talking To Your Family

The gifts have been opened, the whiskey has been added to the eggnog, and all you want i to stop talking to everyone who’s been getting on your nerves all day. Here’s to hoping you’ve got access to a streaming subscription service, and your father-in-law finally figured out where he put the piece of paper with the WiFi password on it.

Whether you’ve got Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime, you’ve got plenty of opportunities to avoid your Great-Aunt Glady’s incessant questioning and watch fictional people enjoy (or not enjoy) the holiday season. And by plenty, I mean, we’ve assembled a list that you could get lost in for weeks (hint: navigate sections by clicking on “Sections” at the top right of this page).

Note(s): We haven’t seen all of these movies so we obviously can’t vouch for their quality. Read the following summaries with a shaker of salt handy and watch at your own risk. And again, you’ll need a subscription for the various streaming services.

Movies For After The Kids Are In Bed

(Comedy, Drama, Romance, Rom-com, Dramedy, Documentary, Horror)

12 Dates of Christmas

Like Groundhog Day, except it’s Christmas and Zach Morris is romantically involved with someone other than Kelly Kapowski. I’m probably going to watch this right now.

Netflix

A Christmas Horror Story

A quartet of holiday-themed horror tales for those people who aren’t scared of Christmas already, from zombie elves to a demonic Krampus. Also, William Shatner!

Netflix

A Christmas Kiss

Nothing says rom-com more than Christmas and kissing. Oh, and “an incredibly handsome stranger.”

Netflix, Amazon Prime

A Christmas Kiss II

Guess one Christmas kiss wasn’t enough?

Netflix

A Christmas Threesome

Well, that progressed quickly, didn’t it? This film studies the important internal conflicts a man struggles when having to decide between a threesome and helping his friend out of a crisis. At Christmas.

Amazon Prime

A Christmas Wish

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer (aka Kristy Swanson) is abandoned by her husband right before Christmas and goes on a cross-country trip with her kids to find work. IMDB tells me there are warm-hearted people involved which is good because there are no dogs around to save this Christmas.

Hulu

A Christmas Wish/The Great Rupert

Originally known as The Great Rupert upon its release in 1950, this Jimmy Durante flick about a family down on their luck at Christmas time was revived under a new name in 2003.

Hulu

A Holiday Engagement

A recently dumped woman employs the tried-and-true method of hiring a boyfriend to bring home for the holidays. What could go wrong? My guess? Everything.

Netflix, Hulu

All American Christmas Carol

In this iteration of the Charles Dickens classic, Scrooge is a self-absorbed mother who drinks too much and ends up hanging out with three Christmas ghosts.

Netflix, Hulu

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas

Starring Lauren Graham, Joel McHale and the late Robin Williams, this is the classic tale of guy-forced-to-spend-Christmas-with-his-eccentric-family-he’s-been-avoiding-for-years. Plus, father-son road trip.

Amazon Prime, Hulu

A Nanny For Christmas

Dean Cain makes shows up as a tough-guy company owner and a Beverly Hills advertising executive who probably fall in love at Christmas.

Hulu

A Snow Globe Christmas

A cynical workaholic doesn’t like Christmas. But instead of getting a visit from a ghost, she’s knocked out by a flying snow globe and wakes up inside it.

Hulu

A Russell Peters Christmas

Comedian takes a cue from 1970s variety shows in this “silly” and “sentimental” Christmas special.

Netflix

A Very Murray Christmas

Not really a movie, but it is Bill Murray and it is about Christmas so give it a chance.

Netflix

Back to Christmas

Woman wakes ups year after a broken engagement to find a Christmas do-over. She learns a lesson about getting what you think you want, naturally.

Netflix

Becoming Santa

A documentary about a guy who decides to be Santa Claus for a single season.

Hulu

Beyond Christmas

Three elderly men who have dinner together on Christmas Eve in New York City. Also involves blizzards and friendly ghosts.

Hulu

Bojack Horseman: Christmas Special

Animated? Yes. For kids? No. Talking horse doesn’t like Christmas, hilarity ensues.

Netflix

Christmas, Again

Who’s gonna rescue a heartbroken Christmas tree salesman living in a trailer and working the night shift? A mysterious woman and some colorful customers, natch.

Amazon Prime, Netflix

Christmas Belle

An auctioneer named Belle catalogs a hardened millionaire’s collection and SURPRISE their icy relationship starts to thaw. Christmas is involved, probably.

Netflix, Hulu

Christmas Cracker

In which we learn that there are some Christmas-obsessed folks who celebrate the Yuletide all year-long.

Netflix

Christmas Crush

Last-minute high school reunion? Check. Christmas? Check. One that got away? Check.

Netflix, Hulu

Christmas in the City

Woman takes a job at a department store to make ends meet, her Grinch boss fires the in-house Santa not realizing he’s the real guy. There are lots of abs in this trailer.

Netflix

Christmas in the Clouds

Guy somehow becomes manager of a laid-back Native-American ski lodge that isn’t up to snuff, and he’s charged with making sure it’s up to snuff before The Big Inspection. There’s also romance.

Amazon Prime

Christmas in the Smokies

Plaid shirts, mistletoe, mountains, and a history family farm that must be saved. So of course an ex-boyfriend-slash-country-music-star returns to town.

Netflix

Christmas Lodge

What’s a girl to do when the site of treasured family memories has fallen into disrepair? You better believe she’s going to save not only the lodge of her youth, but Christmas itself.

Amazon Prime

Christmas Wedding Baby

It’s Christmas, a great time for your wedding-photographer ex-boyfriend to show up to capture your nuptials to a workaholic fiancé. Right? Right. Unclear if there is an actual baby involved.

Netflix

Dear Santa

You know when you’re lonely and drifting through life and you find a letter from a little girl asking for a new wife for her dad for Christmas, and you decide to go find them just in case you fall in love? Yeah, that. AND it’s directed by Jason Priestly of 90210 fame.

Netflix, Hulu

Elvira’s Movie Macabre: Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

The mistress of the dark screens a “campy classic story of Santa thwarting a Martian plot to steal Christmas.”

Hulu

Falling for Christmas

A champion figure skater is injured, meets a local ice fisherman after she’s sent to a rehabilitation facility. You can guess what happens neeeeeext…

Amazon Prime

Happy Christmas

A classic tale of a recently single 20-something who tries to start over for the holidays but (surprise!) finds that’s easier said than done. Ah, indie comedies.

Netflix

Forest of Fantasies

Despite the title, this one is not a budget skin flick and is instead a documentary about animals living in the mountains of Austria.

Amazon Prime

Getting to the Nutcracker

Documentary following young dancers from their Nutcracker auditions to the final performance.

Amazon Prime

Gingerbread Journeys

Learn more about gingerbread than you ever thought you’d want to know with his documentary.

Amazon Prime

Holiday Baggage

This film is not about suitcases, but the emotional crap we all drag around that inevitably bubbles during the surface during the holidays, especially at large family gatherings. At least that’s my guess.

Netflix

Holiday Breakup

Couple breaks up but doesn’t want to spend the holidays in one long pity party so they decide to pretend like they’re still together. I can’t imagine how this one will end.

Netflix

How Sarah Got Her Wings

A Good Samaritan dies in a pre-Christmas accident, gets sent back to earth as an angel-in-training.

Netflix

Jingle Hell

Contrary to the name, this one is not about some kind of hell-on-earth horror version of Christmas. It’s an indie feature about a large Irish Catholic clan from New York, whose grown children and spouses and grandchildren have gathered for a holiday that turns out to be a far cry from what they imagined. Shocking!

Amazon Prime

Legends of Santa

Documentary looking at the image of Santa around the world and throughout history.

Amazon Prime

Krampus: The Reckoning

Christmas not scary enough for ya? Here’s a terrifying creature of myth intent on punishing naughty people.

Amazon Prime

Love Actually

Every British person ever plus an American or two figure out love and remake a Mariah Carey song while the Prime Minister makes out with his employee at a children’s Christmas pageant and everyone is basically fine with it.

Netflix

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

Pop stars singing, actors acting, celebrity reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”

Netflix

Marry Me for Christmas

Big city career woman is sick of her family pushing her to get married so she convinces a handsome employee to pose as her fiancé for the holidays. Sounds like a plan that will work.

Netflix

Merry Kissmas

More kissing! More Christmas! More people with romantic doubts who meet intriguing strangers and share magical moments.

Netflix

Mr. St. Nick

Christmas is in danger because a lazy playboy prince named Nick St. Nicholas would rather lounge by the sea with his girlfriend than accept the torch from his dad.

Hulu

My Santa

If it’s Christmas, someone is cynical. This time it’s a mom who doesn’t believe in Christmas, then falls in love with a handsome mall Santa who is actually the real Santa’s son. Wait, is this a prequel to Mr. St. Nick?

Netflix

Naughty and Nice

Oh goodness gracious, this is another movie about a cynical big-city type — a DJ, this go-around, who meets an optimistic “love doctor.”

Netflix

Noel

Five New Yorkers facing Christmas Eve alone. Sounds uplifting.

Netflix

Paper Angels

Nothing says Christmas like leaving your awful, abusive husband and moving your kids to another town.

Amazon Prime

The Ref

If you’re going to get burgled on Christmas Eve, it might as well be by Denis Leary, right?

Netflix

Ricardo O’Farrill: Abrazo Navideno

A stand-up special Netflix deems as “irreverent” that promises “tease Christmas traditions.” How dare you.

Netflix

RiffTrax Live: Christmas Shorts Extravaganza

The stars of MST3K have a sackful of “delightful and demented” shorts to riff live onstage.

Hulu

RiffTrax Magic Christmas Tree

The classic Christmas tale of a boy who hit his head helping a witch retrieve her cat, hallucinated a lot, and befriended a creepy, sarcastic tree, now with comedic commentary.

Hulu

Scrooged

Of all the “Christmas Carol” inspired flicks out there, this one starring Bill Murray is my favorite, perhaps because it made adulthood seem deeply disturbing to me as a kid. Also, Bobcat Goldthwait!

Netflix

Surviving Family

Yet another dysfunctional family is keeping our main character from living her best life. She visits home and faces some truths, naturally.

Amazon Prime

The Christmas Card

Soldier tracks down an inspirational Christmas card he was sent to a small town where romance awaits, naturally. Or at least I think it does because there are two people embracing in the title art.

Netflix, Hulu

The Christmas Clause

A stressed out lawyer (is there any other kind in these movies?) and mother of three wishes to see what things would’ve been like if she’d pursued her law career instead of becoming a working mom. At Christmas.

Hulu

The Christmas Switch

“A gambler is offered eternal redemption or a million dollars in return for swapping bodies with Santa. Will he discover the true meaning of Christmas?” Yeah, probably.

Amazon Prime

The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story

Angela Lansbury appears in this classic TV movie about a woman dreaming of Christmas in Vermont with family, encounters obstacles, and goes on a quest to find what really matters. Because Christmas.

Amazon Prime

The Perfect Gift

Ruben Studdard plays a dad who learns what Christmas is all about when a family comes for an unannounced visit. Holiday chaos is promised.

Netflix

The Perfect Wedding

Recovering alcoholic Paul is visiting his parents at Christmas and falls for their handsome houseguest who’s pretending to be in love with Paul’s ex.

Netflix

The Seasoned Traveler Christmas Markets

Can’t get enough of Christmas markets? Exhausted all those nearby? Go to Europe with this travel documentary.

Amazon Prime

The Spirit of Christmas

Oh look, an attorney travels to the countryside to oversee the sale of an inn at Christmas time WHERE SHE FALLS FOR A HANDSOME BUT CURSED GHOST. Yes, the dream of all single women.

Netflix

Trailer Park Boys Live At The North Pole

A look back at how the potty mouthed denizens of a Canadian trailer park spent Christmases past.

Netflix

Uncle Nick

A lecherous, drunken slacker named Nick turns his brother’s traditional Christmas Eve party into a disaster.

Netflix

Under the Mistletoe

Just your average feel-good, family movie involving a tragic car accident, Christmas, and, ostensibly, kissing under the mistletoe.

Amazon Prime

White Reindeer

“After an unexpected tragedy, Suzanne struggles to put her life back together during a sad, strange Christmastime in suburban Virginia.” Yeah, sounds about right, IMDB.

Hulu

Family Friendly Flicks, Cartoons

Troubled foster kids discovers local animal shelter is closing and he has 12 days to find homes for all the unwanted dogs. Aww.

Abominable Christmas

Two young abominable snowkids flee their mountain to escape the clutches of a bad scientist and find themselves spending Christmas with some humans.

Netflix

A Christmas Carol

The classic tale of a miserly old man who gets to hang out with a few ghosts so he (spoiler alert) can fully understand what a gift love can be.

1979 version on Hulu, 2016 version on Amazon Prime

A Christmas to Remember

Two families + years of mutual hatred + cramped quarters at Christmas = this movie.

Amazon Prime

A Christmas Tree Miracle

Dysfunctional family is reminded of the true meaning of Christmas, if only you believe, of course.

Amazon Prime

A Country Christmas

Santa Claus — and thus, the fate of Christmas itself — needs saving, from a barn, this time.

Amazon Prime

A Dog for Christmas

Nothing goes together quite like dogs and Christmas. But what if mom and dad aren’t ready? UH OH. Dean Cain makes his second appearance on this list.

Amazon Prime

A Fairly Odd Christmas

Santa gets hit in the head and thinks he’s the Easter Bunny. Someone’s gotta save Christmas, obviously.

Hulu

All I Want for Christmas

Son Jesse just wants a new dad for Christmas, so mom Sarah “half-heartedly agrees to go out with several different men.” This is in the “Family” section so ostensibly Jesse’s wish comes true and Sarah is cool with everything.

Netflix, Hulu

A Little Christmas Business

Oh hey, look, it’s yet another tale of a greedy rich person who doesn’t realize the true value of family and love until a ghost shows up on Christmas.

Amazon Prime

A Miser Brothers’ Christmas

Yuletide treachery! That is all you need to know.

Amazon Prime

An American Christmas Carol

You can probably get the gist of this one without me telling you, but it’s got all that Scrooge and Tiny Timness we all know from the classic tale except, PLOT TWIST! It’s set in America.

Amazon Prime

An Evergreen Christmas

A musician’s father dies and she has to help with the family Christmas tree farm, forcing her to choose between her career and her family legacy. Sounds like some feel-good moments could happen here.

Netflix

A Norman Rockwell Christmas Story

A Norman Rockwell painting comes to life, is Scrooge-y, and likes ice skating once a year.

Amazon Prime

A Very Brady Christmas

Here’s the story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady who had a popular TV show in the ’70s that kept making specials and sequels into eternity. This one is about Christmas.

Hulu

Babes in Toyland

And adult Shirley Temple hosts this Christmas special with her real-life children.

Hulu

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

If the holidays need saving from a bad guy (and they always do) you better believe a giant St. Bernard is going to show up.

Netflix

Beverly Hills Christmas

Guardian angel helps spoiled rich teenager discover the true value in helping others and eschewing material goods.

Amazon

Bob the Builder: White Christmas

Bob and the gang have to help Farmer Pickles dig out from under piles of snow in time to open presents on Christmas.

Netflix

Caillou’s Holiday Movie

Winter comes to Caillou’s house, and he finds himself with new obligations like helping shovel snow, making holiday presents, and learning about Christmas around the world.

Hulu

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Casper is instructed to frighten at least one person before Christmas or face the consequences from the king of ghosts. Typical.

Netflix

Christmas Angel

A lady and her dog need to find a job, and a kind stranger named Nick offers just the solution — helping others. Cue the warm fuzzies.

Amazon Prime

Christmas Cartoons: 14 Christmas Cartoon Classics

You want Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Jack Frost, and more, with remastered and restored audio? Here ya go — two hours of Christmas cartoons.

Amazon Prime

Christmas Classics Vol 1

This animated set is an 8-for-the-price-of-one-except-it’s-free-with-your-Amazon-Prime-membership set, including Somewhere In Dreamland, Santa’s Surprise, Hector’s Hectic Life, Snow Foolin, Jack Frost, Christmas Comes But Once A Year, The Night Before Christmas, and The Shanty Where Santy Lives

Amazon Prime

Christmas in Wonderland

Single dad and his kids move from the big city to the countryside, get involved in a caper, and make some sort of discovery about Santa Claus. http://www.hulu.com/watch/193227

Amazon Prime

Christmas Grace

A toy store gets a new rival, but SPOILER ALERT, their competition results in warm, fuzzy feelings.

Amazon Prime

Christmas Is Here Again

A wide-eyed orphan embarks on a quest to recover St. Nick’s stolen magic sack of toys.

Netflix

Christmas Miracle

“Painter of Light” Thomas Kinkade is somehow involved in this one, which is a tale of strangers forced to take refuge in an abandoned church during a snowstorm. Think they might learn some valuable lessons by working together? You betcha.

Amazon Prime

Christmas on Salvation Street

A widowed paster moves his family to the inner city to help those in need.

Netflix

Christmas Ranch

Rebellious teen is sent to grandma’s ranch for Christmas, bonds with a horse, and resolves to save the ranch from foreclosure.

Netflix

Christmas Tail

Single parents fall in love while fighting over a dog they both want to give to their kids for Christmas.

Amazon Prime

Christmas With the Kranks

“WHAT DO YOU MEAN YOU WANT TO SKIP CHRISTMAS JUST BECAUSE YOUR KID MOVED OUT OF THE HOUSE?” A cautionary tale for all grumpy parents.

Netflix

Coming Home For Christmas

Fractured family reunites at Christmas in the old family home — but someone else lives there now. Awkward.

Hulu

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

Get it? It’s a “monkey” Christmas instead of a “merry” one! Ha. What will that adorable primate think of next?

Netflix

Dreamworks Holiday Classics

Wacky creatures save Christmas, including Shrek and Donkey, Hiccup and Toothless, and the animals from Madagascar.

Netflix

Elf-Man

Not to be confused with Elf, this one is about an elf left behind by Santa to help rescue a family from a lousy Christmas.

Amazon Prime

Ernest Saves Christmas

It’s the ’80s, Christmas needs saving yet again, and this time Ernest is on the job.

Netflix

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

This one has all the makings of a Christmas movie, combined with a classic rom-com, so I’m just going to go with the Amazon summary: “Frosty has lots of young friends, but he’s still lonely. The children build him a wife named Crystal, but jealous, cold-hearted Jack Frost plots to keep Frosty and Crystal apart.” I AM ON THE EDGE OF MY SEAT.

Amazon Prime

Hercules Saves Christmas

Roman hero of myth takes a stab at saving the ever-endangered holiday.

Netflix

In the Land of Magic

Santa and his trusty mule are tasked with saving Christmas when a wicked goblin escapes its cage and threatens to ruin everyone’s fun.

Netflix

Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas

Bionic investigator does his best to rescue widely beloved holiday.

Hulu

Jack Frost

This’ll do: “The Groundhog tells the story of how, for once, Jack Frost became human and helped a knight win his lady love.”

Amazon Prime

Journey to the Christmas Star

I’m willing to bet that in this one, it’s not the destination that counts, but the journey. Kids go on a mission to find a missing princess and a special heavenly body in an attempt to save a grief-stricken kingdom from a curse.

Netflix

Kung Fu Panda: Holiday

Cartoon panda and friends prepare for the Winter Feast and figure out how best to pay homage to their traditions.

Netflix

Lost Christmas

There’s a kid and puppy in the photo for this one, which is about a series of tragic events bedeviling a young boy who gets a change of fortune on Christmas Eve.

Amazon

Magic Snowflake

Know-it-all seven-year-old agrees to do Santa’s job for a year, and soon realizes being an adult is super stressful.

Netflix

Max Lucado’s The Christmas Candle

Whoever lights a special candle touched by an angel that visits a town every 25 years gets a miracle. Sounds about right.

Amazon Prime

Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mickey Mouse

This one sounds pretty self-explanatory, if you ask me.

Netflix

Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas

Mickey rings in the holidays with three classic stories — “The Gift of the Magic,” “Duck Tales,” and “A Very Goofy Christmas.”

Netflix

Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and the rest just want to celebrate the spirit of the season while Scrooge McDuck lives up to his name.

Netflix

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Kris Kringle saves the day by filling in for a drunk Santa Claus during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, hilarity and heart warming ensue.

Amazon Prime, Netflix

1947 TV Adaptation: Amazon Prime

My Dad Is Scrooge

Kids get some help from talking farm animals in performing “A Christmas Carol” to teach their workaholic dad a thing or two.

Netflix

Operation Christmas List

A cheeky tween has a plan to buy the entire stock of the most popular Christmas gift. Kids sneak into the mall after hours, and the plan goes awry when they encounter a gang of thieves with the same idea.

Amazon Prime

Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday

A chance encounter with a mysterious stranger (Joe Manganiello, hello) points Pee-Wee towards his destiny and his first-ever holiday.

Netflix

Pee-wee’s Playhouse: Christmas Special

This 1988 special has Pee-wee strapping on his ice skates and singing Christmas carols with celebrities like Charo.

Netflix

Pete’s Christmas

A kid named Pete has the worst Christmas Day ever and then gets stuck in a Groundhog Day-esque loop, forced to repeat the day until he gets it right.

Hulu

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

What happens when Rudolph and Frosty combine forces to protect the North Pole? My guess is they save Christmas five months before it happens.

Amazon Prime

Santa’s Apprentice

A young orphan learns how to do all the stuff Santa Claus does in advance of taking on the title himself.

Netflix

Santa Buddies

There are a lot of Christmas movies about dogs doing stuff. Where are all the Christmas cat movies? This one also features dogs saving Christmas.

Netflix

Santa Claws

Here come those cats I asked for. A bag full of kittens gives Santa a bad allergic reaction so the cats are forced to take over and do his job for him.

Netflix, Hulu

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

These dogs grant wishes to children in town until something goes terribly wrong and Christmas spirit suddenly disappears.

Netflix

Saving Santa

I have literally never met someone as in need of saving as Santa apparently is. This time around, a low ranking elf is in charge of rescue efforts.

Netflix

Scrooge: In Color

The colorized version of a 1935 classic that some consider the best adaptation of A Christmas Carol, according to Hulu.

Hulu

Small Town Santa

A bah-humbug sheriff played by Dean Cain (Dean Cain count: 3) sees his world turn upside down after he arrested a home intruder claiming to be Santa Claus.

Netflix

Snowtime!

When you’re a kid and you don’t have to shovel your car out of three feet of snow, optimism is everything. Even when an epic snowball fight pits you against your buddies.

Netflix

So This Is Christmas

Wayward teen finds new sense of direction when a handyman convinces her to persuade a holiday pageant for underprivileged kids.

Netflix

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas

OR SO HE SAYS.

Netflix

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington is sick of being pigeon-holed as only a Halloween guy, so he kidnaps Santa Claus in order to take his place. Hey, sometimes we all want something different in a career, right?

Hulu

The 12 Dogs Of Christmas

These dogs don’t appear to be intent on saving Christmas, but instead are just a bunch of dogs that show people the true meaning of Christmas during the Depression. The true meaning of Christmas HAS to have something to do with canines, based on the fact that there are so many Christmas dog movies.

Amazon Prime

The Christmas Box

I believe Hulu when it says this movie “is a poignant, heartwarming story that holds timeless truths about love, family, and the gift of sharing.” It’s Christmas, so of course I’m gonna believe that.

Hulu

The Christmas Bunny

A little girl finds some bunny to love on Christmas Eve and bonds with a Bunny Lady who runs an animal shelter.

Netflix

The Christmas Dragon

A young orphan is the only one who can save Christmas and bring it back after an absence of several years. She has a magic crystal ball she got form a dying elf, see.

Hulu

The Christmas Project

Four brothers are forced to deliver secret holiday gifts to the school bullies, end up learning a lesson about kindness.

Netflix

The Heart of Christmas

A young man diagnosed with cancer has one last Christmas, but in October.

Netflix

The Horses of McBride

A Cowboy-outfitter decides to sell the family ranch and find work in the city, but his daughter is not cool with that idea.

Hulu

The Night Before Christmas

Cartoon about a young orphan and his cat learning — what else? — the true spirit of Christmas

Amazon Prime

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

This is a cartoon about a snowman and it’s narrated by Burt Reynolds. That’s all you need to know.

Netflix

The Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Can’t make it to New York City? No problem, the Rockettes are kickin’ it on Netflix.

Netflix

The Santa Clause

A workaholic advertising executive — stop me if this sounds familiar — accidentally kills Santa and finds himself forced to step into the job.

Netflix

The Search for Santa Paws

A prequel to Santa Buddies, wherein its up to a puppy named Paws to save the spirit of Christmas.

Netflix

The Three Dogateers

Group of dogs with catchy name sets out to find the Christmas thieves who plundered their owner’s house.

Netflix

The Wiggles: Go Santa, Go!

I am unclear on the appeal of these folks but from the sound of this title, they are very encouraging.

Hulu

The Year Without a Santa Claus

Another movie dealing with the existential question of what we would do if Santa decided he had better things to do than deliver presents to a bunch of kids who will just ask for more stuff next year.

Amazon

White Christmas

Irving Berlin’s classic 1954 film about war buddies who fall for a pair of sisters at a resort owned by their former commanding officer. Singing! Dancing! Snow!

Netflix

Setting The Mood

Fireplace for Your Home

Classic, self-explanatory.

Netflix



Fireplace and Melodies for the Holidays

Fire and music, ooooh!

Netflix

Fireplace for Your Home Presents: Christmas Music edition

Probably like the Netflix version, but on Amazon Prime instead.

Amazon



Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Turning things up a notch, tech-wise.

Netflix



Fireplace for Your Home: Holiday Edition

A crackling fireplace in HD.

Hulu

Christmas in Vienna

Annual Christmas concert held in Vienna, featuring “a quartet of the best international vocalists,” accompanied by the ORF Radio-Symphonic Orchestra Vienna, the Vienna Singing Academy, and the Vienna Boys Choir.

Amazon Prime

Christmas Traditions

A series of festive light displays accompanied by Christmas songs performed in a Celtic style

Hulu

Christmas Village

Christmas in a quaint village setting, filmed in high-definition.

Hulu



Clint Denn’s Christmas Time Cruise in Europe

I’m not here to judge you. So if you want to watch some guys film a cruise on the Danube River through the heart of Europe at Christmastime, go for it.

Amazon Prime

Holiday Lights

“Showcasing traditional holiday decor filmed in a stately Queen Anne-style mansion, accompanied your favorite Christmas songs performed on guitar and violin.”

Hulu

Home For Christmas

Images, music, holiday memories, instrumental versions of 17 Christmas classics. Still better than talking to Uncle Stu.

Amazon Prime

Magical Christmas

Holiday decor in a stately mansion, all in HD. Accompanied by The Nutcracker & Swan Lake.

Hulu

Winter Splendor

“Discover the splendor of winter set high in the mountains and filmed in high-definition.”

Hulu

Slow TV

Edge-of-your seat programming includes National Firewood Night, National Firewood Evening, National Knitting Night, National Knitting Evening, and of course, that classic, National Firewood Morning.

Netflix