You Can Finally Add Multiple Stops To Your Uber Ride

About a year after Lyft started allowing riders to request multiple stops on their trips, Uber is joining its rival in offering the option for extra destinations.

Perhaps you’d like to pick up a few friends for a night on the town — or carpool home with your pals later. Either way, Uber passengers can have up to three stops on every trip.

Here’s how it works:

1. Press “Where to?” and then “+”

2. Add any addresses you’d like to travel to.

3. Request your ride.

4. Take that trip.

If you need to make changes during the trip you can add and remove stops as you go.