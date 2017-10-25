United App Will Now Let Travelers Save Boarding Passes For Flights On Partner Airlines

When you’re flying from say, Siberia to the U.S., you will definitely have to take more than one flight, and probably on different airlines. But because juggling different boarding passes for different legs of your trip isn’t always easy, United Airlines will now let travelers save their boarding passes for flights on partner airlines directly in the United app.

United says it’s the first U.S. carrier to let customers add boarding passes for partner airlines to their phones. Through United’s partnerships, travelers can connect to about 1,300 destinations around the world.

“As we continue to make improvements to the United app, we found that simply allowing our customers to access boarding passes for their entire itinerary within the same app made a big difference,” said Kate Gebo, chief customer officer at United.

Here are the airlines that will now have boarding passes accessible through the United app, though more partners will be added in the “near” future:

• Adria Airways

• Aegean Airlines

• Air Canada

• Air New Zealand

• ANA

• Asiana Airlines

• Austrian Airlines

• Azul Brazilian Airlines

• Brussels Airlines

• Cape Air

• Croatia Airlines

• EVA Airways

• LOT Polish Airlines

• Lufthansa

• Scandinavian Airlines

• Shenzhen Airlines

• SWISS

• THAI Airways

• Turkish Airlines