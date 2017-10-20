Salad Mix From Trader Joe’s Recalled For Potential Listeria

Check your salad mix before you sit down to your next crunchy bowl of shredded kohlrabi, cabbage, and beets: Bags of that blend from Trader Joe’s that were distributed nationwide have been recalled because they may contain Listeria monocytogenes, a foodborne illness that can have potentially deadly complications.

What to look for

The affected products are 10-ounce bags of Trader Joe’s Kohlrabi Salad Blend, which were distributed to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide. Potentially affected bags are marked with “best before” dates of OCT 14 2017, OCT 15 2017, or OCT 16 2017. Yes, Oct. 17 has passed, but “best before” dates on a package aren’t a hard expiration date.

There have been no reported illnesses from this product, and the supplier discovered the potential contamination.

What to do

If you do have this product in your home, Trader Joe’s asks that you either throw it away without eating it or return it to the store for a refund. If you have any questions about the prouct or about the recall, call Trader Joe’s at 626-599-3817 or use the retailer’s email contact form.

Listeria is a potentially deadly pathogen, posing a particular danger to pregnant women and their fetuses, children, people with compromised immune systems, and elderly people. Symptoms of infection can include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

If you’ve already eaten the product, monitor yourself for symptoms and contact a health care provider if you become sick, especially if you’re in a high-risk group.The bacteria have an incubation period of up to 70 days, meaning it can be in your body for two months or more before making you sick.