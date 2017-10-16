Merkts Cheese Spread Recalled After Reports Of Plastic Pieces

Drop the cracker! Put down that little spreader knife! Before you keep snacking, make sure that your tub of spreadable cheese isn’t the port wine flavor of Merkts spread that has been recalled after customers found plastic pieces mixed in with the cheese.

What to look for

According to the company, “a few” customers have reported finding plastic pieces in their cheese, which means “more than one,” prompting a voluntary recall. There have been no reported illnesses or injuries due to these pieces.

The affected cheese was sold across the country, and comes in a 14-ounce plastic tub. It was produced on Sept. 1, 2017, and has a “best before” date of April 29, 2018.

The batch code for affected cheese is LC2442A, and is printed on the top of the tub, above the Nutrition Facts, as shown in the picture.

What to do

The company instructs customers who have purchased this cheese not to eat it, and to throw it away. If you have any questions about the recall or the product, call the manufacturer, Bel Brands USA, at 888-840-0096.