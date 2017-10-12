Delta Passenger Blames Edible Marijuana For July Attack On Flight Attendant

A Florida man who was arrested after allegedly attacking a flight attendant on a flight in July — starting a brawl that injured two others — claims the incident was triggered by some edible marijuana he’d eaten before getting on the plane.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the passenger said he was fueled by drugs when he tried to exit the plane in mid-air and then turned on passengers and a flight attendant who were trying to subdue him.

“My understanding is that it was legal to buy and consume marijuana in the state,” he wrote in an affidavit. “After purchasing the edible marijuana, I ate it.”

He says that such behavior is totally unlike him, writing that he’s never had “a remotely similar incident in all my times of flying on an airplane.”

His friends and loved ones also submitted testimonials claiming that he’s not a violent person, but that he has a regular history of regular marijuana use. The man’s physician also chimed in, writing that eating marijuana can have adverse effects like “paranoia, confusion, hallucinations, and combativeness.”

A federal magistrate judge decided that was good enough to allow the man to leave jail while he awaits a February trial, where he will be facing four assault charges as well as a charge of interference with a flight crew.

However, while he can stay at his mother’s home in South Tampa until then, he’s not allowed to fly there from Seattle and will instead be required to travel by train, bus, or car.