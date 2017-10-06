Taco Bell Testing Chicken & Biscuits, Putting Chicken Chips In A Quesadilla

Never one to rest on its frankenfood laurels, Taco Bell continues to generate new menu items by playing Mad Libs: “How about we take some [decidedly non-taco food item], form it into [shape] and sell it at our taco chain?” How else can you explain the return of TB’s triangular chicken nuggets or, inexplicably, the chain’s new “Chicken & Biscuits” in a cup?

Chicken chips are back on menus nationwide now, either as a six-piece order served with nacho cheese, or served with nacho cheese sauce for just $1.99.

Taco Bell is also stuffing them inside tortillas with cheese, as well, for $3.49 each or in a $5 box with a Doritos Locos taco, a crunchy taco, and a medium drink.

And in a move that is sure to infuriate more than one food purist, Taco Bell says its new chicken and biscuits breakfast item includes “fluffy biscuit triangles” paired with the chicken chips and a choice of sweet and spicy jalapeno honey or a nacho cheese dipping sauce for $1.99 an order. No gravy, and it’ll only be available in Indianapolis for a limited time.

If you live in Knoxville, TN, you may see a new Bacon Ranch Naked Chicken Chalupa at your local restaurant, which the chain is testing for $3.49 à la carte and in a $5 box for a limited time.

Taco Bell first debuted its “naked chicken” concept back in January with its Naked Chicken Chalupa. After just a few months, the chain ditched the fried chicken shell fare. Soon after, its breaded chicken chips — which are neither naked, nor chips — arrived as a limited-time offering.