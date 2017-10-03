Ground Turkey That May Contain Metal Shards Recalled From Publix, Weis, And Aldi

You can add bread crumbs, eggs, and spices to a lump of ground turkey to make a tasty meatloaf or meatballs, but one thing that definitely doesn’t belong in the mixture is pieces of metal. Ground turkey sold under store brand labels at grocery chains Publix, Weis, and Aldi has been recalled because it may have “metal shavings” in it.

What to look for

All of the products are on white Styrofoam trays and covered with clear plastic wrap with a printed label stuck to the top. There will be a number printed on the side of the tray, with the first four digits of 7268 and 7269.

All of the products have the USDA establishment number P-22000.

Publix: Recalled products are labeled “Publix ground turkey breast with natural flavorings” or “Publix ground turkey with natural flavorings.” Both packages weigh 1.3 pounds, or 20.8 ounces.

Weis: Recalled products are labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” and comes ina package of one pound, or 16 ounces.

Aldi: Recalled products are labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring,” and the package is 1.2 pounds, or 19.2 ounces.

What to do

If you have these products, return them to the store where they were purchased, or throw them out. If you have questions about the products or about the recall, contact Prestage Foods, the supplier, at 910-596-5833.