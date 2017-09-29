Mystery Couple Delights Diners At Applebee’s By Regularly Picking Up Strangers’ Bills

Although they say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, patrons of one Pennsylvania Applebee’s would beg to differ, thanks to the generosity of a mystery couple that’s been paying the tab for strangers at least a few times a month.

According to KDKA, these unnamed benefactors — a husband and wife — sit at the bar of the Pittsburgh-area restaurant three or four times a week, and have picked up the bill for several people over the last few months.

One restaurant patron said the anonymous patrons paid for her entire party of 16 people, bringing tears to everyone’s eyes.

“I was almost in tears,” the server who worked at that table told KDKA. “It touches me, too.”

She says she knows who paid the bill, but that he wants to remain anonymous.

Another woman said the tab for her group of six people was taken care of a few months ago, inspiring her to start paying it forward as well.

The manager of Applebee’s knows who the generous couple are — they own an area business and pay for strangers two or three times a month. She’s keeping her lips zipped on their identities.

“He always says, ‘I grew up poor and now I’m not’ and that is all he says,” she said.