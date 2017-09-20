Cases Of KIND Bars Recalled For Lack Of Walnut Declaration

Tree nuts like walnuts can trigger life-threatening allergies, and they’re one of the food items that must be declared on the outside of the food package. Cases of KIND chocolate and nut bars had that declaration on each bar, but the company is now notifying customers that the exterior cartons lacked the declaration.

What to look for

“The recalled products may be safely consumed by those who do not have an allergy or sensitivity to walnuts,” the company notes in its recall notice. “People who have an allergy or sensitivity to walnuts should not consume these products.”

Only 12-count boxes were affected: Individual bars that you may have purchased aren’t part of the recall.

Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-Count Box)

Lot Code: BK16264A1

Best Before Date: 12/20/2017

Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-Count Box)

Lot Code: BK16308A1

Best Before Date: 2/4/18

If you have questions about the recall, or to obtain a refund, you can call 855-884-5463, Option 1, or email customerservice@kindsnacks.com.

A potential issue regarding certain product(s)

We learned about this from reader Naomi, who received an email from Amazon that was weirdly vague about what was actually wrong with the bars that she had purchased. Her family had eaten them long ago and she didn’t remember any ill effects, but what was going on?

“We have learned of a potential issue regarding certain product(s) that our records indicate you purchased through the Amazon.com website,” the email said. It gave details about the item and about contacting KIND to find out what was going on.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause you but trust you will understand that the safety and satisfaction of our customers is our highest priority,” Amazon concluded the note.

The recall notice is a bit tricky to find on KIND’s website, and the Food and Drug Administration hasn’t distributed a press release yet. We contacted KIND, which sent us a direct link to the recall notice. We also contacted Amazon, and will update this post with the mega-retailer’s response if we hear anything back.