Two Police Officers Deliver Babies At Same Burger King One Day Apart

When a baby is ready to grace this world with its presence, it’s ready — even at a Burger King. At least that was the case last week for not one, but two babies born two days in a row in the parking lot of a New Jersey restaurant.



NJ.com reports that the in just over 24 hours time, the same two Denville Township police officers delivered two babies in a Burger King parking lot.

The First Delivery

The first bundle of joy entered the world around 7:24 p.m. Friday. According to a police spokesperson, the child’s parents were on their way to the hospital when they ran into heavy traffic and the mother began to experience contractions.

After pulling into the Burger King parking lot, the couple called 9-1-1.

Our @denvillepd officers and Denville Fire members delivered a baby in the Burger King Parking lot this evening. Great Job! pic.twitter.com/v0IgFbI6Fc — Denville Police (@denvillepd) September 9, 2017

A short time later, and with the help of the two Denville police officers and local firefighters, the woman gave birth to a baby boy.

The Second Delivery

Almost exactly 25 hours later, at around 8:30 p.m Saturday, police received an eerily similar call: A woman was in labor in the Burger King parking lot.

NJ.com reports that this couple was also on the way to a local hospital when the mother-to-be began to experience severe contractions.

Again, the same two police officers responded to the call and assisted in the birth of a second baby boy.