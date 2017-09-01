Over 17 Tons Of Chicken Sausage Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

When sitting down to eat a chicken sausage, you should be confident that there’s no meat, spice, or other substance in there that isn’t marked on the label. That’s not the case for two products distributed recently: Thin & Trim and Trader Joe’s chicken sausages have dairy and soy, respectively, in the sausages that aren’t declared on the label.

The two recalls aren’t related other than both involving sausages made from chicken, which come from different suppliers. The larger recall is Thin ‘n Trim, consisting of 32,228 pounds, or around 16 tons, of buffalo-style chicken sausage. The Trader Joe’s recall covers a shorter period of production, and includes 3,778 pounds of sausage. Here’s what you should look for in your fridge or freezer if you think you might have purchased one of these products.

Thin ‘n Trim Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage Buffalo Style

What to look for: The sausages were distributed to retailers in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. They’ll have “use by” dates between May 17 and Dec. 6, 2017, and the USDA establishment number printed on the package is P-8891.

What to do: The company hasn’t received any reports of people becoming sick from these sausages, but asks people who have purchased the products not to eat them, and instead to throw them away or return them to the supermarket where they were purchased for a refund. If you have any questions about the product or the recall, call (781) 417-1127.

Trader Joe’s Chicken Breakfast Sausage

Chicken breakfast sausages sold at Trader Joe’s stores have been recalled because they contain soy lecithin, which isn’t noted on the label. Soy is a major allergen, and the product could cause a life-threatening reaction.

What to look for: Affected packages of sausage were distributed to Trader Joe’s stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington D.C. They were produced from Aug. 10 to Aug. 24, 2017, and have USDA establishment number P-4398 on the label.

What to do: There have been no confirmed reports of people becoming ill from eating these sausages, but the company urges customers not to eat them. They ask that you either throw the sausage away or return it to the store. Customers with questions about the products or the recall can call (978) 750-9700.