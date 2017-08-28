Target Goes After Costco, Trader Joe’s With New $5 Wines

All around the country, thrifty wine drinkers pop into their local Trader Joe’s for a bottle of Two-Buck Chuck wine, or pack up their massive Costco trolley with some Kirkland Signature vino. But Chuck and Kirk have a new competitor for that discount drink dollar: Target, which has just unveiled its own line of $5 wines.

Target announced the debut of the five different wine blends today. The “California Roots” wine line is part of a new branding initiative for the store, that also includes new clothing and furniture lines.

Staring Sept. 3, the company will offer customers another California wine option: California Roots.

The $5 wines are made with California-grown grapes, including a chardonnay, pinot grigio, moscato, cabernet sauvignon, and a red blend.

Target notes that the wine, beer, and other adult beverages are among the company’s fastest-growing categories.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target—including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” Jeff Burt, senior vice president of food and beverage, said in a statement.

No Lack Of Competition

Target is far from the first retailer to dip its toes in the inexpensive booze business.

While Trader Joe’s is perhaps the retailer most synonymous with cheap wine — looking at you, Two Buck Chuck — Costco and Sam’s Club have also dabbled in wine.

Costco offers several different types of wine under its Kirkland Signature brand, accounting for an uptick in sales for the warehouse club.

In an attempt to steal away some of those sales, Sam’s Club announced in April its own store-brand wine.

The Member’s Mark brand wine debuted with a $7 bottle of chardonnay. Varieties including cabernet, prosecco, and champagne were expected to be added over time.