Yet Another Unreleased Episode Of HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Leaked Online

If you don’t want to find out what happens in the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones before Sunday, you better watch where you step on the internet: Yet another unreleased installment of the HBO show has leaked online.

Two weeks after a third-party distributor accidentally leaked episode four of season 7, HBO confirms episode six has also been accidentally uploaded on some of its European platforms.

“We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms,” a spokesperson for HBO Europe said in a statement. “The error appears to have originated with a third-party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized.”

Even though it was taken down quickly, various outlets note that the footage has already spread on torrent sites.

HBO notes that this situation isn’t connected to the recent cyber incident at the company, in which hackers claim to be holding company data for ransom.

In the previous incident, the leak came from one of HBO’s international network partners — Star India — which has access to the episodes before they air.