Target To Partner With Online Dog Supplies Retailer Bark, Carry Items In Stores

Maybe it’s suddenly time for subscription services and big-box discount stores to be pals. After yesterday’s report that Walmart may be in talks with beauty products subscription service Birchbox, today we learned Bark, a pet supplies company best known for its Barkbox subscription service, has mage a deal with Target to put its products in stores.

From subscription boxes to big boxes

Bark has followed the Birchbox model (sort of) by offering its treats and toys for sale individually on its website as well. We didn’t notice that Target has been offering Bark products online before now, but soon the toys will also appear in stores. That’s the first time they’ve been available in any in-person retail outlet.

“It’s an important differentiator because the less they can be like Amazon and Walmart, the more people are likely to go into their stores,” a market researcher told the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Bark is the third e-commerce startup that Target has partnered with. For a while, Harry’s, another subscription service, took over half of all razor sales at Target during a promotion that put the company’s products on endcaps.

“Ultimate pets destination”

Target seems to be on a pet kick lately: The retailer announced this week that it will start carrying dry and wet pet foods from Blue Buffalo, and that it’s expanding the selection of its Boots & Barkley brand line of products for cats and dogs.

“Almost 70% of our guests have pets at home,” Christina Hennington, senior vice president of essentials and beauty at Target, said in a statement. “So we saw an opportunity to become their ultimate pets destination by offering new and exclusive pet brands they can only find at Target.”