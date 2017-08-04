Unreleased ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode Reportedly Leaked Online

It’s not Sunday night yet, but fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones may have already seen the show’s upcoming episode floating around online: A new report says the fourth episode of the season was leaked just days after hackers claimed they’d stolen 1.5 terabytes of data from the network.

According to Entertainment Weekly, an HBO insider says the leaked episode was not related to this week’s cyber attack, however, in which hackers reportedly nabbed a script from the same installment of the popular show.

The reported leak came from one of HBO’s international network partners — Star India — which has access to the episodes before they air. A watermark on the video was apparently the giveaway clue.

We’ve reached out to HBO for comment on the reported leak, and will update this post if we hear back.

A familiar song of ice and fire and leaks

This is far from the first time HBO has had to deal with leaked GOT content: The Verge notes that the first four episodes of season 5 were also leaked online because of advance screeners sent to members of the press.

And then there was the HBO subsidiary that prematurely released an episode during season 6.

Though HBO finally stopped giving out screeners to the press for season 7, that doesn’t seem to have kept it safe from leaks in this case.

King of the pirates

GOT is one of the most pirated TV shows out there every year, and this season has lived up to that title. A report last month indicated that the season 7 premiere was pirated 90 million times in the days after it aired.

HBO has tried to combat pirates in recent years, launching new anti-piracy efforts last year that include sending copyright infringement warnings to ISPs, urging them to take action against alleged pirates.