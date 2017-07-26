Walmart Cancels SNES Classic Preorders, Shrugs

If the popularity of the NES Classic was any indication, this year’s SNES Classic, a mini Super Nintendo with pre-loaded games, will be a hit product well into the holiday season. Yet customers who thought they had placed pre-orders at Walmart learned that the device they were expecting won’t be coming. Their preorders were canceled.

The SNES Classic includes 21 games, including one title that was created for the console back in the day, but never released. Its official release date is Sept. 29, and considering the rate at which NES Classic devices flew off store shelves, preordering was a good idea. At least, customers thought so.

People who had placed preorders received an email from Walmart that read, in part:

Unfortunately, due to a technical glitch, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition was mistakenly made available last Friday evening ahead of the official release date. We, regrettably, will have to cancel this item on your order. We know that this is incredibly disappointing to you, and we’re truly sorry for this mistake.

Customers have taken to social media to express their sadness and disappointment in Walmart.

Got the dreaded cancellation email for the snes classic… 😥 — Beyond Beats/PLAYR2 (@BeyondBeats) July 26, 2017

.@NintendoAmerica if you can't meet demand for the product, then don't make it at all, all you're doing is upsetting customers #SNESClassic — lazermanx2 (@lazermanx2) July 26, 2017

Looks like it finally hit me. My SNES Classic Mini was cancelled. Damnit. — Steve 'Abs' Whisken (@Absnerdity) July 26, 2017

We contacted Walmart to find out it has to say about the situation and the “glitch,” and will update this post if we hear back.