Uber Is Charging Riders A $15 Fee In Some Cities To Have Drivers Return Their Lost Items

Realizing that you’ve left something precious in a hired car — a bag, a phone, a clarinet — is not a great feeling. But in order to turn that frown upside down and have your stuff returned to you, you’ll have to pay Uber $15 in some cities.

Uber recently changed its policies to add a $15 fee once a lost item is returned.

Why? Because “drivers are independent contractors and this is to compensate them for their time.”

“Neither Uber nor drivers are responsible for the items left in a vehicle after a trip ends,” the company notes. “We’re here to help, but cannot guarantee that a driver has your item or can immediately deliver it to you.”

In other words, that driver could be out picking up other passengers instead of taking a detour to bring you your phone. The driver will get that entire $15 fee, Uber says.

Currently, only riders in Boston and Chicago will have to pay this fee, but the company told Engadget it will roll out nationwide eventually. In the meantime, Uber says riders can give their drivers a tip in the app for providing such a service.

Uber’s main rival Lyft doesn’t have such a fee — at least, not yet — but the company encourages riders to give their drivers a big tip as a thank you.