Now Amazon Wants To Sell You Meal Kits

It’s not enough that meal kit services are advertising on every screen you see and every podcast you hear: Now even the Everything Store wants to sell them to you, too, through its Amazon Fresh grocery service.

The kits, called just Amazon Meal Kits, aren’t yet available nationwide. Geekwire reports that AmazonFresh customers in Seattle can buy them as part of an AmazonFresh membership.

“9 out of 10”

One of the site’s readers is a fan of other meal kit services, and he gave the box a great review, noting that the steak was a nice cut, the peas were very fresh, and that the recipe included fresh peppercorns, something that he had never seen in a meal kit before. The onion was pre-diced, which could be good or bad depending on your onion preferences and your knife skills.

“Overall the finished meal was a 9 out of 10 for any meal I’ve made at home even with my own ingredients,” he wrote.

Amazon’s own kits are slightly cheaper than the competition, costing $18.99 for a box that makes two servings. The normal price point for meal kits is around $10 per serving.

Shaking in their Aprons

Blue Apron, the category leader, recently had its initial public stock offering, and the share price fell (warning: auto-play video at that link) when the news broke that Amazon had merely trademarked the name Amazon Meal Kits.

Other meal kit makers have also teamed up with Amazon to sell individual meals, hoping to hook customers on subscriptions. They either shipp directly or selling through Amazon Fresh. Chef’d will ship kits for two or four people directly, and you can buy Tyson Tastemakers kits or Marley Spoon’s Martha Stewart recipes through AmazonFresh.

