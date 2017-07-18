Chick-Fil-A Testing $30 Family Style Meals So Everyone Can Just Share

Taking a page from KFC’s finger-lickin’ chicken book, Chick-fil-A is stepping away from fast food’s traditional individual meals — you know the ones where everyone has their own fries they never finish — and dipping its toes into family style meals.

Chick-fil-A recently began testing family style meals, along with new sides, at select locations in North Carolina, Arizona, and Texas.

The Family Style Meals, which will be available at the restaurants until Nov. 18, are meant to serve four people, and include one entree, two sides, and eight mini rolls.

The $29.99 meal comes with customers’ choice of 12 Chick-n-Strips, four Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts, 30 Chick-fil-A Nuggets, or four Grilled Chicken Breasts. Side options include fruit cup, side salad, and the superfood side, as well as new sides of bacon baked beans and mac & cheese.

Customers have the option of adding additional entrees, sides, and beverages to the meal deal for an extra charge.

While it’s unclear how much the add-ons will cost customers, the original meal deal is in line with many of KFC’s family style options. For instance, at KFC customers will pay $20 for a “Fill Up,” which comes with eight pieces of chicken, a large cole slaw, four biscuits, and two mashed potatoes and gravy sides.

Chick-fil-A says the decision to test family style meals came as a response to customers’ requests for more takeout options.

In fact, the chain says that 36% of its customers take their meals to go, and those customers are looking for even more convenience.

“Our customers told us that they wanted an even more convenient way to share meals at home or on the go, so we worked directly with a group of parents to design every part of Family Style Meals – down to the cutlery caddy that features five unique conversation starter questions to help customers connect over mealtime,” Matt Abercrombie, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

The meals are being tested in Greensboro, NC, Phoenix, and San Antonio. Feedback from customers will be used to determine if the family style meals will expand in the future.