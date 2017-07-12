Here Are The 331 Stores Gymboree Plans To Close

Image courtesy of Phillip Pessar

July 12, 2017 3:35 pm EDT By

Last month, children’s clothing retailer Gymboree announced that it would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help it get out from more than $1.4 billion in debt. Part of its reorganization would also include closing some stores, and a month later, the chain has released its initial list of store closings.

The chain is yet another retailer that’s part of the nationwide retail apocalypse, which is a record-setting number of store closings, bankruptcies, and liquidations happening because of a combination of consumers less interested in mindless shopping, and retailers burdened with debt from leveraged buyouts during and after the recession.

By our count, the closing list consists of 108 Crazy 8 stores, 201 Gymboree stores, 15 Gymboree Outlet stores, and seven Janie & Jack stores for a total of 331.

Store closing sales for Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, and Crazy 8 stores will start on July 18, and you probably won’t find great deals at them, especially early on. Janie and Jack stores won’t be holding store closing sales at all.

Janie & Jack and Crazy 8 are the company’s high-end and lower-end chains respectively, and you can find some Crazy 8 stores in outlet malls. You’ll just find fewer of them.

The chain will keep accepting gift cards, including at stores that are closing, and closing stores will issue and accept GymBucks through the end of July. Closing stores will accept rewards certificates issued through Sept. 17, and you’ll have to take certificates elsewhere after that.

Here’s the list, which you can sort by state, town, mall name, or by brand within the Gymboree company.

State Town Location Chain
AL Birmingham Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm Crazy 8
AL Birmingham Riverchase Galleria Gymboree
AL Dothan Wiregrass Commons Mall Gymboree
AL Huntsville Bridge Street Town Center Gymboree
AL Leeds The Shops of Grand River Gymboree Outlet
AL Spanish Fort Eastern Shore Center Gymboree
AL Tuscaloosa University Mall Gymboree
AR Fayetteville Northwest Arkansas Mall Gymboree
AR Fayettville Spring Creek Mall Crazy 8
AR Little Rock The Promenade at Chenal Crazy 8
AR Little Rock Park Plaza Gymboree
AR Little Rock Outlets of Little Rock Gymboree Outlet
AR North Little Rock McCain Mall Gymboree
AZ Chandler Chandler Fashion Center Crazy 8
AZ Gilbert SanTan Village Gymboree
AZ Mesa Superstition Springs Crazy 8
AZ Phoenix Desert Ridge Crazy 8
AZ Phoenix Paradise Valley Mall Gymboree
AZ Phoenix Outlets at Anthem Gymboree Outlet
AZ Scottsdale Scottsdale Fashion Square Crazy 8
AZ Tucson Tucson Spectrum Crazy 8
AZ Tucson Tucson Mall Gymboree
CA Barstow Tanger Outlets – Barstow Gymboree Outlet
CA Capitola Capitola Mall Gymboree
CA Carlsbad The Shoppes at Carlsbad Gymboree
CA Chico Chico Mall Crazy 8
CA Corona Crossings at Corona Crazy 8
CA El Cajon Parkway Plaza Gymboree
CA El Centro Imperial Valley Mall Gymboree
CA Emeryville Powell Street Plaza Crazy 8
CA Fairfield Solano Mall Gymboree
CA Los Angeles Westside Pavilion Gymboree
CA Mill Valley Strawberry Village Gymboree
CA Newark Newpark Mall Gymboree
CA Palo Alto Stanford Shopping Center Gymboree
CA Redondo Beach South Bay Galleria Gymboree
CA Redwood City Woodside Central Crazy 8
CA San Francisco Laurel Village Gymboree
CA San Francisco Chestnut Street Janie & Jack
CA San Jose Eastridge Mall Crazy 8
CA San Jose Westgate Center Crazy 8
CA San Rafael Northgate Mall Crazy 8
CA Santa Ana Main Place Gymboree
CA Thousand Oaks The Oaks Shopping Center Janie & Jack
CA Westminster Westminster Mall Crazy 8
CA Westminster Westminster Mall Gymboree
CO Broomfield Flatiron Crossings Gymboree
CO Castle Rock Outlets at Castle Rock Crazy 8
CO Centennial Streets at Southglenn Crazy 8
CO Denver Cherry Creek Shopping Center Gymboree
CO Fort Collins Front Range Village Crazy 8
CO Fort Collins Foothills Fashion Mall Gymboree
CO Grand Junction Mesa Mall Gymboree
CO Littleton Aspen Grove Gymboree
CO Loveland The Promenade Shops at Centerra Gymboree
CO Westminster The Orchard Town Center Gymboree
CT Greenwich Greenwich Ave Janie & Jack
CT Manchester Shoppes at Buckland Hills Gymboree
CT Meriden Meriden Square Crazy 8
CT Meriden Meriden Square Mall Gymboree
CT Milford Connecticut Post Mall Gymboree
CT Waterbury Brass Mill Center Crazy 8
CT Waterford Crystal Mall Crazy 8
CT Waterford Crystal Mall Gymboree
CT Westbrook Tanger Outlets Westbrook Crazy 8
FL Altamonte Springs Altamonte Mall Gymboree
FL Boynton Beach Boynton Beach Gymboree
FL Clearwater Westfield Countryside Crazy 8
FL Davie Tower Shops Crazy 8
FL Daytona Beach Volusia Mall Gymboree
FL Delray Beach Delray Marketplace Gymboree
FL Destin Destin Commons Gymboree
FL Fort Lauderdale Galleria at Fort Lauderdale Gymboree
FL Naples Coastland Center Gymboree
FL Ocoee West Oaks Mall Gymboree
FL Orlando Millenia Crossing Crazy 8
FL Sanford Seminole Town Center Gymboree
FL Sarasota Westfield Siesta Key Gymboree
FL Tampa Citrus Park Mall Crazy 8
FL Tampa West Shore Plaza Gymboree
FL Vero Beach Indian River Gymboree
FL Wesley Chapel Shops at Wiregrass Gymboree
FL West Palm Beach Cityplace Gymboree
GA Alpharetta North Point Mall Crazy 8
GA Athens Georgia Square Mall Gymboree
GA Atlanta Cumberland Mall Gymboree
GA Columbus Peachtree Mall Gymboree
GA Duluth Gwinnett Place Gymboree
GA Kennesaw Town Center at Cobb Gymboree
GA Peachtree City The Avenue Peachtree City Gymboree
GA Savannah Oglethorpe Mall Gymboree
IA Davenport Northpark Mall Gymboree
IA West Des Moines Valley West Mall Gymboree
ID Boise Boise Towne Square Gymboree
ID Twin Falls Magic Valley Mall Crazy 8
IL Algonquin Algonquin Commons Crazy 8
IL Algonquin Algonquin Commons Gymboree
IL Aurora Fox Valley Mall Crazy 8
IL Aurora Fox Valley Mall Gymboree
IL Bloomingdale Stratford Square, Exp Gymboree
IL Bolingbrook The Promenade at Bolingbrook Gymboree
IL Champaign Marketplace Gymboree
IL Fairview Heights St. Clair Square Gymboree
IL Lincolnwood Lincolnwood Towne Center Crazy 8
IL Lombard Yorktown Center Crazy 8
IL North Riverside North Riverside Park Mall Crazy 8
IL Peoria Northwoods Mall Gymboree
IL Springfield White Oaks Mall Gymboree
IL Tuscola Tanger Outlets – Tuscola Gymboree Outlet
IL Vernon Hills Hawthorn Shopping Center Gymboree
IL West Dundee Spring Hill Gymboree
IN Bloomington College Mall Crazy 8
IN Bloomington College Mall Gymboree
IN Evansville Eastland Mall Gymboree
IN Greenwood Greenwood Park Mall Gymboree
IN Merrillville Southlake Mall Gymboree
KS Manhattan Manhattan Town Center Crazy 8
KS Topeka Westridge Mall Gymboree
KY Florence Florence Mall Gymboree
KY Lexington Hamburg Village Gymboree
LA Baton Rouge Mall of Louisiana Gymboree
LA Bossier City Pierre Bossier Mall Crazy 8
LA Bossier City Louisiana Boardwalk Outlet Gymboree Outlet
LA Gonzales Tanger Outlets Gonzales Crazy 8
LA Gonzales Tanger Outlets – Gonzales Gymboree Outlet
LA Kenner Esplanade Mall Gymboree
LA Lafayette The Mall of Acadiana Crazy 8
LA Lake Charles Prien Lake Mall Crazy 8
LA Shreveport Mall Saint Vincent Gymboree
MA Dedham Legacy Place Crazy 8
MA Holyoke Holyoke Mall Crazy 8
MA Hyannis Cape Cod Mall Gymboree
MA Plymouth The Village at Colony Place Gymboree
MA Saugus Square One Mall Gymboree
MA Taunton Silver City Gymboree
MA Watertown Arsenal Mall Gymboree Outlet
MD Bowie Bowie Town Center Crazy 8
MD Gaithersburg Lakeforest Mall Crazy 8
MD Gaithersburg Lakeforest Mall Gymboree
MD Salisbury The Centre at Salisbury Gymboree
MI Dearborn Fairlane Town Center Gymboree
MI Flint Genesee Valley Gymboree
MI Fort Gratiot Birchwood Mall Gymboree
MI Grand Rapids Woodland Mall Crazy 8
MI Grandville Rivertown Crossings Crazy 8
MI Jackson Westwood Gymboree
MI Livonia Laurel Park Place Gymboree
MI Muskegon The Lakes Mall Crazy 8
MI Okemos Meridian Mall Crazy 8
MI Saginaw Fashion Square Mall Crazy 8
MI Sterling Heights Lakeside Mall Crazy 8
MI Sterling Heights Lakeside Mall Gymboree
MI Traverse City Grand Traverse Mall Gymboree
MI Troy Somerset Collection Gymboree
MI West Branch Outlets at West Branch Gymboree Outlet
MN Burnsville Burnsville Center Crazy 8
MN Burnsville Burnsville Center Gymboree
MN Eden Prairie Eden Prairie Gymboree
MN Edina Southdale Center Gymboree
MN Mankato River Hills Mall Gymboree
MN Maple Grove The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes Gymboree
MN Medford Medford Outlet Center Gymboree Outlet
MN Woodbury Woodbury Lakes Crazy 8
MO Cape Girardeau Westpark Mall Gymboree
MO Chesterfield Chesterfield Mall Crazy 8
MO Chesterfield Chesterfield Mall Gymboree
MO Columbia Columbia Mall Crazy 8
MO Independence Independence Center Gymboree
MO Joplin Northpark Mall Gymboree
MO Kansas City Zona Rosa Crazy 8
MO Kansas City Zona Rosa Gymboree
MO Lake Saint Louis The Meadows at Lake St. Louis Gymboree
MO St. Peter Mid Rivers Gymboree
MS Biloxi Edgewater Mall Crazy 8
MS Hattisburg Turtle Creek Mall Gymboree
MS Meridian Bonita Lakes Mall Gymboree
MS Pearl The Outlets of Mississippi Gymboree Outlet
MS Southaven Southaven Towne Center Crazy 8
MS Tupelo Barnes Crossing Gymboree
MT Billings Rimrock Mall Crazy 8
MT Billings Rimrock Mall Gymboree
MT Missoula Southgate Mall Crazy 8
NC Cary Cary Towne Center Crazy 8
NC Charlotte Northlake Gymboree
NC Greenville Greenville Mall Crazy 8
NC Greenville Greenville Mall Gymboree
NC Hickory Valley Hills Mall Crazy 8
NC Hickory Valley Hills Mall Gymboree
NC Raleigh Triangle Town Center Gymboree
NC Wilmington Independence Mall Gymboree
NC Winston-Salem Hanes Mall Gymboree
ND Fargo West Acres Shopping Mall Gymboree
NE Lincoln Gateway Mall Crazy 8
NE Lincoln Southpoine Pavillions Gymboree
NE Omaha Oak View Mall Gymboree
NH Manchester Mall of New Hampshire Gymboree
NH Newington Fox Run Mall Gymboree
NJ Eatontown Monmouth Mall Gymboree
NJ Edison Menlo Park Mall Gymboree
NJ Freehold Freehold Mall Crazy 8
NJ Hackensack The Shops at Riverside Gymboree
NJ Hamilton The Shoppes at Hamilton Gymboree
NJ Mays Landing Hamilton Mall Gymboree
NJ Sea Girt Brook 35 & West Plaza Gymboree
NJ Short Hills The Mall at Short Hills Gymboree
NM Santa Fe Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe Gymboree Outlet
NV Las Vegas Meadows Mall Gymboree
NV Las Vegas Town Square at Las Vegas Gymboree
NV Primm Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas Gymboree Outlet
NY Amherst Boulevard Mall Crazy 8
NY Buffalo Walden Galleria Crazy 8
NY Buffalo Walden Galleria Gymboree
NY Clay Great Northern Mall Crazy 8
NY Horseheads Arnot Mall Crazy 8
NY Johnson City Oakdale Mall Gymboree
NY Johnson City 696 White Plains Road Gymboree
NY Middletown Galleria at Crystal Run Crazy 8
NY Plattsburgh Champlain Center Crazy 8
NY Queensbury Aviation Mall Crazy 8
NY Rochester The Mall at Greece Ridge Crazy 8
NY Saratoga Springs Wilton Mall Crazy 8
NY Saratoga Springs Wilton Mall Gymboree
NY Scarsdale Vernon Hills Shopping Gymboree
NY Syracuse Destiny USA Gymboree
NY Syracuse Destiny USA Janie & Jack
NY Watertown Salmon Run Mall Crazy 8
NY West Nyack Palisades Center Crazy 8
OH Cincinnati Eastgate Mall Crazy 8
OH Cincinnati Tri County Mall Gymboree
OH Columbus Easton Town Center Janie & Jack
OH Dayton Dayton Mall Gymboree
OH Hamilton Bridgewater Falls Crazy 8
OH Jeffersonville Tanger Outlets – Jeffersonville Gymboree Outlet
OH Lancaster River Valley Mall Gymboree
OH Lima Lima Mall Crazy 8
OH Lyndhurst Legacy Village Gymboree
OH Mansfield Richland Mall Gymboree
OH Mentor Great Lakes Mall Gymboree
OH North Olmsted Great Northern Mall Crazy 8
OH North Olmsted Great Northern Mall Gymboree
OH Strongville SouthPark Mall Crazy 8
OH Upper Arlington Shops on Lane Ave Gymboree
OH Youngstown Southern Park Mall Gymboree
OH Zanesville Colony Square Mall Gymboree
OK Moore Shops at Moore Crazy 8
OK Norman Sooner Fashion Mall Gymboree
OR Eugene Valley River Center Gymboree
OR Happy Valley Clackamas Town Center Gymboree
OR Hillsboro Streets of Tanasbourne Crazy 8
OR Medford Rogue Valley Mall Gymboree
PA Center Valley Promenade Shops at Sauc Crazy 8
PA Exton Exton Square Gymboree
PA Greensburg Westmoreland Mall Crazy 8
PA Johnstown Johnstown Galleria Gymboree
PA Lahaska Penn’s Purchase Gymboree
PA Langhorne Oxford Valley Gymboree
PA Monaca Beaver Valley Gymboree
PA Monroeville Monroeville Mall Crazy 8
PA Moosic Shoppes at Montage Crazy 8
PA Muncy Lycoming Mall Gymboree
PA Scranton The Mall @ Steamtown Gymboree
PA Selinsgrove Susquehanna Valley Mall Crazy 8
SC Columbia Midtown at Forest Acres Gymboree
SC Columbia Village at Sandhill Gymboree
SC Mt. Pleasant Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre Gymboree
SD Rapid City Rushmore Mall Crazy 8
SD Rapid City Rushmore Mall Gymboree
TN Chattanooga Northgate Mall Gymboree
TN Goodlettsville Rivergate Mall Gymboree
TN Hendersonville Streets of Indian Lake Crazy 8
TN Hendersonville The Streets of Indian Lake Gymboree
TN Kingsport Kingsport Town Center Crazy 8
TN Memphis Wolfchase Galleria Gymboree
TX Abilene Mall at Abilene Crazy 8
TX Amarillo Westgate Mall Gymboree
TX Austin The Arboretum Janie & Jack
TX Beaumont Parkdale Mall Gymboree
TX College Station Post Oak Mall Gymboree
TX El Paso Sunland Park Mall Gymboree
TX Houston Copperwood Village Crazy 8
TX Houston River Oaks Shopping Center Gymboree
TX Houston Village Archade Gymboree
TX Lewisville Vista Ridge Gymboree
TX Lubbock South Plains Mall Gymboree
TX Pearland Pearland Town Center Gymboree
TX Plano Collin Creek Gymboree
TX Plano Preston Park Gymboree
TX Plano The Shops at Willow Bend Gymboree
TX Southlake Southlake Town Square Crazy 8
TX Waco Central Texas Marketplace Crazy 8
TX Watauga Watauga Towne Center Crazy 8
TX Webster Baybrook Village Crazy 8
TX Wichita Falls Sikes Senter Mall Crazy 8
UT Farmington Station Park Crazy 8
UT Layton Layton Hills Mall Gymboree
UT Murray Fashion Place Gymboree
UT Orem University Mall Gymboree
UT Provo The Shops at Riverwoods Gymboree
UT Sandy The Shops at South Town Crazy 8
UT Sandy The Shops at South Town Gymboree
UT South Jordan The District Gymboree
UT West Jordan Jordan Landing Crazy 8
VA Charlottesville Charlottesville Fashion Square Gymboree
VA Chesapeake Chesapeake Square Gymboree
VA Fredericksburg Spotsylvania Mall Crazy 8
VA Glen Allen Virginia Center Gymboree
VA Hampton Peninsula Town Center Gymboree
VA Norfolk MacArthur Center Gymboree
VA Richmond Regency Square Gymboree
VA Richmond Chesterfield Towne Center Gymboree
VA Richmond Stony Point Parkway Gymboree
VT S. Burlington University Mall Gymboree
WA Bellingham Bellis Fair Crazy 8
WA Olympia Capital Mall Gymboree
WA Puyallup South Mill Mall Crazy 8
WA Redmond Redmond Town Center Janie & Jack
WA Seattle Northgate Mall Crazy 8
WA Seattle Pacific Place Gymboree
WA Seattle Northgate Mall Gymboree
WA Spokane Spokane Valley Mall Crazy 8
WA Spokane River Park Square Gymboree
WA Union Gap Valley Mall Gymboree
WI Glendale Bayshore Town Center Gymboree
WI Oshkosh Outlet Shoppes at Oshkosh Gymboree Outlet
WI Racine Regency Mall Gymboree
WV Bridgeport Meadowbrook Mall Crazy 8
WV Charleston Charleston Town Center Crazy 8
WV Charleston Charleston Town Center Gymboree
WY Casper Eastridge Mall Gymboree
WY Cheyenne Frontier Mall Crazy 8
WY Cheyenne Frontier Mall Gymboree

Next Customer Records For Millions Of Verizon Wireless Customers Exposed