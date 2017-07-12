Here Are The 331 Stores Gymboree Plans To Close

Here Are The 331 Stores Gymboree Plans To CloseImage courtesy of Phillip Pessar
Last month, children’s clothing retailer Gymboree announced that it would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help it get out from more than $1.4 billion in debt. Part of its reorganization would also include closing some stores, and a month later, the chain has released its initial list of store closings.
The chain is yet another retailer that’s part of the nationwide retail apocalypse, which is a record-setting number of store closings, bankruptcies, and liquidations happening because of a combination of consumers less interested in mindless shopping, and retailers burdened with debt from leveraged buyouts during and after the recession.
By our count, the closing list consists of 108 Crazy 8 stores, 201 Gymboree stores, 15 Gymboree Outlet stores, and seven Janie & Jack stores for a total of 331.
Store closing sales for Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, and Crazy 8 stores will start on July 18, and you probably won’t find great deals at them, especially early on. Janie and Jack stores won’t be holding store closing sales at all.
Janie & Jack and Crazy 8 are the company’s high-end and lower-end chains respectively, and you can find some Crazy 8 stores in outlet malls. You’ll just find fewer of them.
The chain will keep accepting gift cards, including at stores that are closing, and closing stores will issue and accept GymBucks through the end of July. Closing stores will accept rewards certificates issued through Sept. 17, and you’ll have to take certificates elsewhere after that.
Here’s the list, which you can sort by state, town, mall name, or by brand within the Gymboree company.
|State
|Town
|Location
|Chain
|AL
|Birmingham
|Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm
|Crazy 8
|AL
|Birmingham
|Riverchase Galleria
|Gymboree
|AL
|Dothan
|Wiregrass Commons Mall
|Gymboree
|AL
|Huntsville
|Bridge Street Town Center
|Gymboree
|AL
|Leeds
|The Shops of Grand River
|Gymboree Outlet
|AL
|Spanish Fort
|Eastern Shore Center
|Gymboree
|AL
|Tuscaloosa
|University Mall
|Gymboree
|AR
|Fayetteville
|Northwest Arkansas Mall
|Gymboree
|AR
|Fayettville
|Spring Creek Mall
|Crazy 8
|AR
|Little Rock
|The Promenade at Chenal
|Crazy 8
|AR
|Little Rock
|Park Plaza
|Gymboree
|AR
|Little Rock
|Outlets of Little Rock
|Gymboree Outlet
|AR
|North Little Rock
|McCain Mall
|Gymboree
|AZ
|Chandler
|Chandler Fashion Center
|Crazy 8
|AZ
|Gilbert
|SanTan Village
|Gymboree
|AZ
|Mesa
|Superstition Springs
|Crazy 8
|AZ
|Phoenix
|Desert Ridge
|Crazy 8
|AZ
|Phoenix
|Paradise Valley Mall
|Gymboree
|AZ
|Phoenix
|Outlets at Anthem
|Gymboree Outlet
|AZ
|Scottsdale
|Scottsdale Fashion Square
|Crazy 8
|AZ
|Tucson
|Tucson Spectrum
|Crazy 8
|AZ
|Tucson
|Tucson Mall
|Gymboree
|CA
|Barstow
|Tanger Outlets – Barstow
|Gymboree Outlet
|CA
|Capitola
|Capitola Mall
|Gymboree
|CA
|Carlsbad
|The Shoppes at Carlsbad
|Gymboree
|CA
|Chico
|Chico Mall
|Crazy 8
|CA
|Corona
|Crossings at Corona
|Crazy 8
|CA
|El Cajon
|Parkway Plaza
|Gymboree
|CA
|El Centro
|Imperial Valley Mall
|Gymboree
|CA
|Emeryville
|Powell Street Plaza
|Crazy 8
|CA
|Fairfield
|Solano Mall
|Gymboree
|CA
|Los Angeles
|Westside Pavilion
|Gymboree
|CA
|Mill Valley
|Strawberry Village
|Gymboree
|CA
|Newark
|Newpark Mall
|Gymboree
|CA
|Palo Alto
|Stanford Shopping Center
|Gymboree
|CA
|Redondo Beach
|South Bay Galleria
|Gymboree
|CA
|Redwood City
|Woodside Central
|Crazy 8
|CA
|San Francisco
|Laurel Village
|Gymboree
|CA
|San Francisco
|Chestnut Street
|Janie & Jack
|CA
|San Jose
|Eastridge Mall
|Crazy 8
|CA
|San Jose
|Westgate Center
|Crazy 8
|CA
|San Rafael
|Northgate Mall
|Crazy 8
|CA
|Santa Ana
|Main Place
|Gymboree
|CA
|Thousand Oaks
|The Oaks Shopping Center
|Janie & Jack
|CA
|Westminster
|Westminster Mall
|Crazy 8
|CA
|Westminster
|Westminster Mall
|Gymboree
|CO
|Broomfield
|Flatiron Crossings
|Gymboree
|CO
|Castle Rock
|Outlets at Castle Rock
|Crazy 8
|CO
|Centennial
|Streets at Southglenn
|Crazy 8
|CO
|Denver
|Cherry Creek Shopping Center
|Gymboree
|CO
|Fort Collins
|Front Range Village
|Crazy 8
|CO
|Fort Collins
|Foothills Fashion Mall
|Gymboree
|CO
|Grand Junction
|Mesa Mall
|Gymboree
|CO
|Littleton
|Aspen Grove
|Gymboree
|CO
|Loveland
|The Promenade Shops at Centerra
|Gymboree
|CO
|Westminster
|The Orchard Town Center
|Gymboree
|CT
|Greenwich
|Greenwich Ave
|Janie & Jack
|CT
|Manchester
|Shoppes at Buckland Hills
|Gymboree
|CT
|Meriden
|Meriden Square
|Crazy 8
|CT
|Meriden
|Meriden Square Mall
|Gymboree
|CT
|Milford
|Connecticut Post Mall
|Gymboree
|CT
|Waterbury
|Brass Mill Center
|Crazy 8
|CT
|Waterford
|Crystal Mall
|Crazy 8
|CT
|Waterford
|Crystal Mall
|Gymboree
|CT
|Westbrook
|Tanger Outlets Westbrook
|Crazy 8
|FL
|Altamonte Springs
|Altamonte Mall
|Gymboree
|FL
|Boynton Beach
|Boynton Beach
|Gymboree
|FL
|Clearwater
|Westfield Countryside
|Crazy 8
|FL
|Davie
|Tower Shops
|Crazy 8
|FL
|Daytona Beach
|Volusia Mall
|Gymboree
|FL
|Delray Beach
|Delray Marketplace
|Gymboree
|FL
|Destin
|Destin Commons
|Gymboree
|FL
|Fort Lauderdale
|Galleria at Fort Lauderdale
|Gymboree
|FL
|Naples
|Coastland Center
|Gymboree
|FL
|Ocoee
|West Oaks Mall
|Gymboree
|FL
|Orlando
|Millenia Crossing
|Crazy 8
|FL
|Sanford
|Seminole Town Center
|Gymboree
|FL
|Sarasota
|Westfield Siesta Key
|Gymboree
|FL
|Tampa
|Citrus Park Mall
|Crazy 8
|FL
|Tampa
|West Shore Plaza
|Gymboree
|FL
|Vero Beach
|Indian River
|Gymboree
|FL
|Wesley Chapel
|Shops at Wiregrass
|Gymboree
|FL
|West Palm Beach
|Cityplace
|Gymboree
|GA
|Alpharetta
|North Point Mall
|Crazy 8
|GA
|Athens
|Georgia Square Mall
|Gymboree
|GA
|Atlanta
|Cumberland Mall
|Gymboree
|GA
|Columbus
|Peachtree Mall
|Gymboree
|GA
|Duluth
|Gwinnett Place
|Gymboree
|GA
|Kennesaw
|Town Center at Cobb
|Gymboree
|GA
|Peachtree City
|The Avenue Peachtree City
|Gymboree
|GA
|Savannah
|Oglethorpe Mall
|Gymboree
|IA
|Davenport
|Northpark Mall
|Gymboree
|IA
|West Des Moines
|Valley West Mall
|Gymboree
|ID
|Boise
|Boise Towne Square
|Gymboree
|ID
|Twin Falls
|Magic Valley Mall
|Crazy 8
|IL
|Algonquin
|Algonquin Commons
|Crazy 8
|IL
|Algonquin
|Algonquin Commons
|Gymboree
|IL
|Aurora
|Fox Valley Mall
|Crazy 8
|IL
|Aurora
|Fox Valley Mall
|Gymboree
|IL
|Bloomingdale
|Stratford Square, Exp
|Gymboree
|IL
|Bolingbrook
|The Promenade at Bolingbrook
|Gymboree
|IL
|Champaign
|Marketplace
|Gymboree
|IL
|Fairview Heights
|St. Clair Square
|Gymboree
|IL
|Lincolnwood
|Lincolnwood Towne Center
|Crazy 8
|IL
|Lombard
|Yorktown Center
|Crazy 8
|IL
|North Riverside
|North Riverside Park Mall
|Crazy 8
|IL
|Peoria
|Northwoods Mall
|Gymboree
|IL
|Springfield
|White Oaks Mall
|Gymboree
|IL
|Tuscola
|Tanger Outlets – Tuscola
|Gymboree Outlet
|IL
|Vernon Hills
|Hawthorn Shopping Center
|Gymboree
|IL
|West Dundee
|Spring Hill
|Gymboree
|IN
|Bloomington
|College Mall
|Crazy 8
|IN
|Bloomington
|College Mall
|Gymboree
|IN
|Evansville
|Eastland Mall
|Gymboree
|IN
|Greenwood
|Greenwood Park Mall
|Gymboree
|IN
|Merrillville
|Southlake Mall
|Gymboree
|KS
|Manhattan
|Manhattan Town Center
|Crazy 8
|KS
|Topeka
|Westridge Mall
|Gymboree
|KY
|Florence
|Florence Mall
|Gymboree
|KY
|Lexington
|Hamburg Village
|Gymboree
|LA
|Baton Rouge
|Mall of Louisiana
|Gymboree
|LA
|Bossier City
|Pierre Bossier Mall
|Crazy 8
|LA
|Bossier City
|Louisiana Boardwalk Outlet
|Gymboree Outlet
|LA
|Gonzales
|Tanger Outlets Gonzales
|Crazy 8
|LA
|Gonzales
|Tanger Outlets – Gonzales
|Gymboree Outlet
|LA
|Kenner
|Esplanade Mall
|Gymboree
|LA
|Lafayette
|The Mall of Acadiana
|Crazy 8
|LA
|Lake Charles
|Prien Lake Mall
|Crazy 8
|LA
|Shreveport
|Mall Saint Vincent
|Gymboree
|MA
|Dedham
|Legacy Place
|Crazy 8
|MA
|Holyoke
|Holyoke Mall
|Crazy 8
|MA
|Hyannis
|Cape Cod Mall
|Gymboree
|MA
|Plymouth
|The Village at Colony Place
|Gymboree
|MA
|Saugus
|Square One Mall
|Gymboree
|MA
|Taunton
|Silver City
|Gymboree
|MA
|Watertown
|Arsenal Mall
|Gymboree Outlet
|MD
|Bowie
|Bowie Town Center
|Crazy 8
|MD
|Gaithersburg
|Lakeforest Mall
|Crazy 8
|MD
|Gaithersburg
|Lakeforest Mall
|Gymboree
|MD
|Salisbury
|The Centre at Salisbury
|Gymboree
|MI
|Dearborn
|Fairlane Town Center
|Gymboree
|MI
|Flint
|Genesee Valley
|Gymboree
|MI
|Fort Gratiot
|Birchwood Mall
|Gymboree
|MI
|Grand Rapids
|Woodland Mall
|Crazy 8
|MI
|Grandville
|Rivertown Crossings
|Crazy 8
|MI
|Jackson
|Westwood
|Gymboree
|MI
|Livonia
|Laurel Park Place
|Gymboree
|MI
|Muskegon
|The Lakes Mall
|Crazy 8
|MI
|Okemos
|Meridian Mall
|Crazy 8
|MI
|Saginaw
|Fashion Square Mall
|Crazy 8
|MI
|Sterling Heights
|Lakeside Mall
|Crazy 8
|MI
|Sterling Heights
|Lakeside Mall
|Gymboree
|MI
|Traverse City
|Grand Traverse Mall
|Gymboree
|MI
|Troy
|Somerset Collection
|Gymboree
|MI
|West Branch
|Outlets at West Branch
|Gymboree Outlet
|MN
|Burnsville
|Burnsville Center
|Crazy 8
|MN
|Burnsville
|Burnsville Center
|Gymboree
|MN
|Eden Prairie
|Eden Prairie
|Gymboree
|MN
|Edina
|Southdale Center
|Gymboree
|MN
|Mankato
|River Hills Mall
|Gymboree
|MN
|Maple Grove
|The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes
|Gymboree
|MN
|Medford
|Medford Outlet Center
|Gymboree Outlet
|MN
|Woodbury
|Woodbury Lakes
|Crazy 8
|MO
|Cape Girardeau
|Westpark Mall
|Gymboree
|MO
|Chesterfield
|Chesterfield Mall
|Crazy 8
|MO
|Chesterfield
|Chesterfield Mall
|Gymboree
|MO
|Columbia
|Columbia Mall
|Crazy 8
|MO
|Independence
|Independence Center
|Gymboree
|MO
|Joplin
|Northpark Mall
|Gymboree
|MO
|Kansas City
|Zona Rosa
|Crazy 8
|MO
|Kansas City
|Zona Rosa
|Gymboree
|MO
|Lake Saint Louis
|The Meadows at Lake St. Louis
|Gymboree
|MO
|St. Peter
|Mid Rivers
|Gymboree
|MS
|Biloxi
|Edgewater Mall
|Crazy 8
|MS
|Hattisburg
|Turtle Creek Mall
|Gymboree
|MS
|Meridian
|Bonita Lakes Mall
|Gymboree
|MS
|Pearl
|The Outlets of Mississippi
|Gymboree Outlet
|MS
|Southaven
|Southaven Towne Center
|Crazy 8
|MS
|Tupelo
|Barnes Crossing
|Gymboree
|MT
|Billings
|Rimrock Mall
|Crazy 8
|MT
|Billings
|Rimrock Mall
|Gymboree
|MT
|Missoula
|Southgate Mall
|Crazy 8
|NC
|Cary
|Cary Towne Center
|Crazy 8
|NC
|Charlotte
|Northlake
|Gymboree
|NC
|Greenville
|Greenville Mall
|Crazy 8
|NC
|Greenville
|Greenville Mall
|Gymboree
|NC
|Hickory
|Valley Hills Mall
|Crazy 8
|NC
|Hickory
|Valley Hills Mall
|Gymboree
|NC
|Raleigh
|Triangle Town Center
|Gymboree
|NC
|Wilmington
|Independence Mall
|Gymboree
|NC
|Winston-Salem
|Hanes Mall
|Gymboree
|ND
|Fargo
|West Acres Shopping Mall
|Gymboree
|NE
|Lincoln
|Gateway Mall
|Crazy 8
|NE
|Lincoln
|Southpoine Pavillions
|Gymboree
|NE
|Omaha
|Oak View Mall
|Gymboree
|NH
|Manchester
|Mall of New Hampshire
|Gymboree
|NH
|Newington
|Fox Run Mall
|Gymboree
|NJ
|Eatontown
|Monmouth Mall
|Gymboree
|NJ
|Edison
|Menlo Park Mall
|Gymboree
|NJ
|Freehold
|Freehold Mall
|Crazy 8
|NJ
|Hackensack
|The Shops at Riverside
|Gymboree
|NJ
|Hamilton
|The Shoppes at Hamilton
|Gymboree
|NJ
|Mays Landing
|Hamilton Mall
|Gymboree
|NJ
|Sea Girt
|Brook 35 & West Plaza
|Gymboree
|NJ
|Short Hills
|The Mall at Short Hills
|Gymboree
|NM
|Santa Fe
|Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe
|Gymboree Outlet
|NV
|Las Vegas
|Meadows Mall
|Gymboree
|NV
|Las Vegas
|Town Square at Las Vegas
|Gymboree
|NV
|Primm
|Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas
|Gymboree Outlet
|NY
|Amherst
|Boulevard Mall
|Crazy 8
|NY
|Buffalo
|Walden Galleria
|Crazy 8
|NY
|Buffalo
|Walden Galleria
|Gymboree
|NY
|Clay
|Great Northern Mall
|Crazy 8
|NY
|Horseheads
|Arnot Mall
|Crazy 8
|NY
|Johnson City
|Oakdale Mall
|Gymboree
|NY
|Johnson City
|696 White Plains Road
|Gymboree
|NY
|Middletown
|Galleria at Crystal Run
|Crazy 8
|NY
|Plattsburgh
|Champlain Center
|Crazy 8
|NY
|Queensbury
|Aviation Mall
|Crazy 8
|NY
|Rochester
|The Mall at Greece Ridge
|Crazy 8
|NY
|Saratoga Springs
|Wilton Mall
|Crazy 8
|NY
|Saratoga Springs
|Wilton Mall
|Gymboree
|NY
|Scarsdale
|Vernon Hills Shopping
|Gymboree
|NY
|Syracuse
|Destiny USA
|Gymboree
|NY
|Syracuse
|Destiny USA
|Janie & Jack
|NY
|Watertown
|Salmon Run Mall
|Crazy 8
|NY
|West Nyack
|Palisades Center
|Crazy 8
|OH
|Cincinnati
|Eastgate Mall
|Crazy 8
|OH
|Cincinnati
|Tri County Mall
|Gymboree
|OH
|Columbus
|Easton Town Center
|Janie & Jack
|OH
|Dayton
|Dayton Mall
|Gymboree
|OH
|Hamilton
|Bridgewater Falls
|Crazy 8
|OH
|Jeffersonville
|Tanger Outlets – Jeffersonville
|Gymboree Outlet
|OH
|Lancaster
|River Valley Mall
|Gymboree
|OH
|Lima
|Lima Mall
|Crazy 8
|OH
|Lyndhurst
|Legacy Village
|Gymboree
|OH
|Mansfield
|Richland Mall
|Gymboree
|OH
|Mentor
|Great Lakes Mall
|Gymboree
|OH
|North Olmsted
|Great Northern Mall
|Crazy 8
|OH
|North Olmsted
|Great Northern Mall
|Gymboree
|OH
|Strongville
|SouthPark Mall
|Crazy 8
|OH
|Upper Arlington
|Shops on Lane Ave
|Gymboree
|OH
|Youngstown
|Southern Park Mall
|Gymboree
|OH
|Zanesville
|Colony Square Mall
|Gymboree
|OK
|Moore
|Shops at Moore
|Crazy 8
|OK
|Norman
|Sooner Fashion Mall
|Gymboree
|OR
|Eugene
|Valley River Center
|Gymboree
|OR
|Happy Valley
|Clackamas Town Center
|Gymboree
|OR
|Hillsboro
|Streets of Tanasbourne
|Crazy 8
|OR
|Medford
|Rogue Valley Mall
|Gymboree
|PA
|Center Valley
|Promenade Shops at Sauc
|Crazy 8
|PA
|Exton
|Exton Square
|Gymboree
|PA
|Greensburg
|Westmoreland Mall
|Crazy 8
|PA
|Johnstown
|Johnstown Galleria
|Gymboree
|PA
|Lahaska
|Penn’s Purchase
|Gymboree
|PA
|Langhorne
|Oxford Valley
|Gymboree
|PA
|Monaca
|Beaver Valley
|Gymboree
|PA
|Monroeville
|Monroeville Mall
|Crazy 8
|PA
|Moosic
|Shoppes at Montage
|Crazy 8
|PA
|Muncy
|Lycoming Mall
|Gymboree
|PA
|Scranton
|The Mall @ Steamtown
|Gymboree
|PA
|Selinsgrove
|Susquehanna Valley Mall
|Crazy 8
|SC
|Columbia
|Midtown at Forest Acres
|Gymboree
|SC
|Columbia
|Village at Sandhill
|Gymboree
|SC
|Mt. Pleasant
|Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre
|Gymboree
|SD
|Rapid City
|Rushmore Mall
|Crazy 8
|SD
|Rapid City
|Rushmore Mall
|Gymboree
|TN
|Chattanooga
|Northgate Mall
|Gymboree
|TN
|Goodlettsville
|Rivergate Mall
|Gymboree
|TN
|Hendersonville
|Streets of Indian Lake
|Crazy 8
|TN
|Hendersonville
|The Streets of Indian Lake
|Gymboree
|TN
|Kingsport
|Kingsport Town Center
|Crazy 8
|TN
|Memphis
|Wolfchase Galleria
|Gymboree
|TX
|Abilene
|Mall at Abilene
|Crazy 8
|TX
|Amarillo
|Westgate Mall
|Gymboree
|TX
|Austin
|The Arboretum
|Janie & Jack
|TX
|Beaumont
|Parkdale Mall
|Gymboree
|TX
|College Station
|Post Oak Mall
|Gymboree
|TX
|El Paso
|Sunland Park Mall
|Gymboree
|TX
|Houston
|Copperwood Village
|Crazy 8
|TX
|Houston
|River Oaks Shopping Center
|Gymboree
|TX
|Houston
|Village Archade
|Gymboree
|TX
|Lewisville
|Vista Ridge
|Gymboree
|TX
|Lubbock
|South Plains Mall
|Gymboree
|TX
|Pearland
|Pearland Town Center
|Gymboree
|TX
|Plano
|Collin Creek
|Gymboree
|TX
|Plano
|Preston Park
|Gymboree
|TX
|Plano
|The Shops at Willow Bend
|Gymboree
|TX
|Southlake
|Southlake Town Square
|Crazy 8
|TX
|Waco
|Central Texas Marketplace
|Crazy 8
|TX
|Watauga
|Watauga Towne Center
|Crazy 8
|TX
|Webster
|Baybrook Village
|Crazy 8
|TX
|Wichita Falls
|Sikes Senter Mall
|Crazy 8
|UT
|Farmington
|Station Park
|Crazy 8
|UT
|Layton
|Layton Hills Mall
|Gymboree
|UT
|Murray
|Fashion Place
|Gymboree
|UT
|Orem
|University Mall
|Gymboree
|UT
|Provo
|The Shops at Riverwoods
|Gymboree
|UT
|Sandy
|The Shops at South Town
|Crazy 8
|UT
|Sandy
|The Shops at South Town
|Gymboree
|UT
|South Jordan
|The District
|Gymboree
|UT
|West Jordan
|Jordan Landing
|Crazy 8
|VA
|Charlottesville
|Charlottesville Fashion Square
|Gymboree
|VA
|Chesapeake
|Chesapeake Square
|Gymboree
|VA
|Fredericksburg
|Spotsylvania Mall
|Crazy 8
|VA
|Glen Allen
|Virginia Center
|Gymboree
|VA
|Hampton
|Peninsula Town Center
|Gymboree
|VA
|Norfolk
|MacArthur Center
|Gymboree
|VA
|Richmond
|Regency Square
|Gymboree
|VA
|Richmond
|Chesterfield Towne Center
|Gymboree
|VA
|Richmond
|Stony Point Parkway
|Gymboree
|VT
|S. Burlington
|University Mall
|Gymboree
|WA
|Bellingham
|Bellis Fair
|Crazy 8
|WA
|Olympia
|Capital Mall
|Gymboree
|WA
|Puyallup
|South Mill Mall
|Crazy 8
|WA
|Redmond
|Redmond Town Center
|Janie & Jack
|WA
|Seattle
|Northgate Mall
|Crazy 8
|WA
|Seattle
|Pacific Place
|Gymboree
|WA
|Seattle
|Northgate Mall
|Gymboree
|WA
|Spokane
|Spokane Valley Mall
|Crazy 8
|WA
|Spokane
|River Park Square
|Gymboree
|WA
|Union Gap
|Valley Mall
|Gymboree
|WI
|Glendale
|Bayshore Town Center
|Gymboree
|WI
|Oshkosh
|Outlet Shoppes at Oshkosh
|Gymboree Outlet
|WI
|Racine
|Regency Mall
|Gymboree
|WV
|Bridgeport
|Meadowbrook Mall
|Crazy 8
|WV
|Charleston
|Charleston Town Center
|Crazy 8
|WV
|Charleston
|Charleston Town Center
|Gymboree
|WY
|Casper
|Eastridge Mall
|Gymboree
|WY
|Cheyenne
|Frontier Mall
|Crazy 8
|WY
|Cheyenne
|Frontier Mall
|Gymboree