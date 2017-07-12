Here Are The 331 Stores Gymboree Plans To Close

Last month, children’s clothing retailer Gymboree announced that it would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help it get out from more than $1.4 billion in debt. Part of its reorganization would also include closing some stores, and a month later, the chain has released its initial list of store closings.

The chain is yet another retailer that’s part of the nationwide retail apocalypse, which is a record-setting number of store closings, bankruptcies, and liquidations happening because of a combination of consumers less interested in mindless shopping, and retailers burdened with debt from leveraged buyouts during and after the recession.

By our count, the closing list consists of 108 Crazy 8 stores, 201 Gymboree stores, 15 Gymboree Outlet stores, and seven Janie & Jack stores for a total of 331.

Store closing sales for Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, and Crazy 8 stores will start on July 18, and you probably won’t find great deals at them, especially early on. Janie and Jack stores won’t be holding store closing sales at all.

Janie & Jack and Crazy 8 are the company’s high-end and lower-end chains respectively, and you can find some Crazy 8 stores in outlet malls. You’ll just find fewer of them.

The chain will keep accepting gift cards, including at stores that are closing, and closing stores will issue and accept GymBucks through the end of July. Closing stores will accept rewards certificates issued through Sept. 17, and you’ll have to take certificates elsewhere after that.

Here’s the list, which you can sort by state, town, mall name, or by brand within the Gymboree company.