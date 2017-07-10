Laptop Ban On U.S.-Bound Flights On Royal Jordanian, Kuwait Airways Lifted

Two additional Middle East airlines are now exempt from the Department of Transportation’s ban on laptops and other personal electronics put in place in March: Royal Jordanian and Kuwait Airways became the latest carriers to have the in-cabin laptop ban lifted.

Passengers flying Royal Jordanian from Amman, Jordan to New York, Chicago, and Detroit, and those traveling Kuwait Airways to New York will again be able to stow their laptops, tablets, e-readers, cameras, portable DVD players, travel printers/scanners, and “electronic game units larger than a smartphone” in the cabin with them.

The airlines announced Sunday that they are now both exempted from the ban after meeting U.S. security requirements.

In Royal Jordanian’s case, the airline’s president said in a statement that the carrier implemented new “enhanced security measures” in order to meet the DHS guidelines on U.S.-bound flights.

The electronic devices ban has been lifted on board our flights from @QAIAirport to the U.S. effective today, July 9, 2017💻✅ #ElectronicBan pic.twitter.com/HNMG1tgskm — Royal Jordanian (@RoyalJordanian) July 9, 2017

Kuwait Airways announced the laptop ban change on Twitter, while a rep told Reuters that U.S. officials inspected the carrier’s security measures on flights, determining the ban was no longer necessary.

Now our passengers flying from Kuwait International Airport to #JFK in #NY will be able to use all of their personal electronic devices. pic.twitter.com/qXWd9gHS8d — Kuwait Airways (@KuwaitAirways) July 9, 2017

A rep for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration confirmed to Reuters that the bans had been lifted for the airlines, noting that the companies had “implemented the required initial enhanced security measures.”

The airlines’ exemption from the ban comes just a week after Etihad Airways, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, and Qatar Airlines announced similar changes.

It also comes just weeks after DHS announced that airports around the world could be subject to a carry-on electronics ban for U.S.-bound flights if they fall afoul of new security standards designed to raise “the global baseline of global aviation security.”