Garlic Fries Returning To McDonald’s, But Only In San Francisco

McDonald’s continues to tease most of the country, dangling the promise of garlic fries — not some caked-on garlic-and-puke-flavored powder but real garlic — then pulling them away, and now bringing them back, but only in the San Francisco area.

SF Gate reports that 250 McDonald’s restaurants in the San Francisco area have once again begun serving Gilroy Garlic Fries, named after the California town of Gilroy, the “Garlic Capital of the World.”

The new item builds on McDonald’s traditional fries, but come tossed in a purée of garlic, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, parsley, and salt.

McDonald’s isn’t just using the Gilroy name as a reference. The company says it’s actually sourcing the garlic from the city, located about 80 miles down the coast from San Francisco.

Once again, it seems unlikely that the garlic fries will go national, as McDonald’s continues placing an emphasis on its local ingredients. Those in search of McDonald’s Gilroy Garlic Fries, can do so online.

Consumerist has reached out to McDonald’s for more information on the recently-returned garlic fries, including how long they’ll be offered. We’ll update this post when we hear back.

None of us have actually had the McDonald’s garlic fries, so we can’t say how they measure up to the beloved snack. Judging by the reaction online, the people who have tried the fast food version seem to be pleased:

PSA: GARLIC FRIES ARE BACK AT MCDONALDS IN CALI! — Casey Bracamonte (@sassy_satan) June 23, 2017

MCDONALDS GARLIC FRIES ARE BACK — abby (@tecs0n) June 23, 2017

Bringing back garlic fries doesn't make up for removing Hi-C @McDonalds — Bacon (@wtf_bacon) June 26, 2017