Tinder Will Let You See Who’s Already Swiped Right On Your Profile — For A Price

Part of the attraction to the Tinder dating app is the experience of swiping left or right through the various profiles and having your flow interrupted with the (hopefully) good news that someone you right-swiped had already done the same to you. But not everyone likes surprises and are willing to pay for a degree of certainty in their swipes, which is why Tinder is now willing to let you know who’s already liked your profile — for a price.

Although Tinder already offers Tinder Plus — which comes with perks like the ability to view users anywhere and the power to take back accidental swipes — Tinder Gold is even more premium, the company says.

Calling it a “first-class swipe experience,” which one could also use to describe utilizing a golden toilet, Tinder Gold has all the same features of the premium tier, as well as a new feature called “Likes You.”

This is basically an anti-rejection measure: It allows users to see who already likes them, before they swipe.

“Think of it as your personal Swipe Right concierge—available 24/7—bringing all of your pending matches to you,” the company says. “Now you can sit back, enjoy a fine cocktail, and browse through profiles at your leisure.”

Tinder Gold will be tested first in Argentina, Australia, Canada, and Mexico soon in the next few days, before it’s rolled out to all users, eventually.

Pricing is unclear, at this point, but it’s likely to cost at least a bit more than Tinder Plus. That tier currently costs $4.58/month with a 12-month package, $5.83/month with a six-month package, or $9.99/month if you pay one month at a time.

It’s worth nothing that rival app Bumble already includes this feature for a monthly price as parts of its VIBee package.