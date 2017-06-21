Sega Jumps On Retro Game Train With Mobile Versions Of Sonic, Altered Beast, Others

Perhaps Sega has been paying attention to Nintendo’s recent success with its Mario Run smartphone app — which has been purchased and downloaded hundreds of millions of times since its release in Dec. 2016: The video game company has announced it’ll be bringing back a few retro titles of its own, starting with Sonic the Hedgehog and four other classic games on June 22.

Along with the spiky blue dude, the Sega Forever collection includes Comix Zone, Altered Beast, Kid Chameleon, and Phantasy Star II at launch on iOS and Android, with more games set to launch every two weeks.

The titles are free to play, support offline play, and allow users to save their games to the cloud. If you don’t want ads interfering with your gaming experience, however, you can purchase titles for $1.99 each.

“As the Sega Forever collection expands through months and years, it will include both official emulations and ported games that pan all Sega console eras, each adapted specifically for mobile devices while remaining faithful to the original games,” the company says.