Police Rescue Puppy Locked In Hot Car Outside Walmart

No matter how many times you hear of children and pets having to be rescued from locked, hot cars, some people still think it’s not an absolutely horrible idea to leave their little ones trapped inside sealed-up vehicles in sizzling hot parking lots.

The Houston Chronicle reports that police in the Austin-area city of Manor, TX, were recently called to a local Walmart store after shoppers grew concerned about a puppy locked inside a parked car.

When officers arrived they found the puppy crying and panting inside the vehicle, which was growing hot in the estimated 99-degree Texas heat.

Unlike other hot car rescues, authorities didn’t have to break a window to retrieve the animal. Instead, video of the rescue captured by an officer’s dash cam shows they were able to place a tire iron through the car’s partial open sunroof to hit the door unlock button.

Once the dog, named Annabelle, was removed, officers placed her in air conditioning and gave her water. However, they noticed she was covered in fleas and had lesions on her body.

The dog’s owner eventually returned to his car, where he told officers he didn’t leave it running because he didn’t want to waste gas. He was arrested and charged with Cruelty to Non-Live Stock Animals.

Last week, Walmart employees in South Carolina spotted a 6-month-old baby inside of a locked car in the parking lot. The workers jumped into action and broke the vehicle’s window to rescue the baby, whose parents said they had forgotten about leaving the youngster behind.