New Barbie Doll Lineup Lets Ken Settle Into His Dad-Bod, Live Out His Man-Bun Fantasy

The times, they are a-changin’. And much like Barbie’s evolution into a doll that comes in sizes other than “impossibly perfect,” Ken is getting a new look that more closely reflects today’s reality: He’s got a man-bun, a dad-bod, and comes in a more diverse range of skin tones.

In an expansion of last year’s “Fashionistas” line, which saw the introduction of Barbie dolls with more realistic curves and a more diverse selection of skin tones, the 15 new “modernized” Ken dolls come in three body types now: — slim, broad, and original — and a “variety of skin tones, eye colors, hairstyles, and modern fashion looks.”

The aforementioned fashions include items you might see on any hipster in your local dive bar these days: skinny ties, plaid shirts, jolts, and thick black glasses. Along with the man-bun, Ken can also get that Justin Bieber hair he’s always wanted, as well as a few other styles.

“Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world,” said Lisa McKnight, the senior vice president and general manager for Barbie.

The new dolls will be available at retailers nationwide.

Mattel says the Fashionistas segment has pushed sales to “double-digit growth” last year. As the Los Angeles Times notes, however, Mattel’s first-quarter sales dropped 15%.