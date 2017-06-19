If You Want Chick-Fil-A’s New Gluten-Free Bun, You’ll Have To Assemble Sandwich Yourself

Trying to eat at a fast food restaurant can be difficult for customers who suffer from different food allergies. But those who are allergic to gluten will have another option at Chick-fil-A: The company has introduced a gluten-free bun for its famous chicken sandwiches… but it will cost you more, and some assembly is required.

Chick-fil-A announced today that it would add a gluten-free bun to its menu after receiving requests from customers for more gluten-free options.

The new bun, which is available in restaurants nationwide starting today, comes individually packaged and can be ordered with any of Chick-fil-A’s sandwich offerings for $1.15 extra.

While the new bun, made of quinoa and amaranth, gives customers with gluten allergies another meal option, they’ll have to work for it.

Because Chick-fil-A’s kitchens are not gluten-free, customers must assemble their sandwiches themselves. This means they’ll receive a deconstructed sandwich: a container with chicken and fixings, along with a pre-packaged bun.

Chick-fil-A says it decided to introduce the bun nationally after a successful test run in three cities last year.