Baby Born On Flight To India Will Fly Free For Life

If you were really proud of that “punk rock baby” onesie you gave to your friends to celebrate the birth of their new child, you’ve got nothing on one airline that has decided to give a lifetime free travel pass to a baby born mid-flight.

Indian carrier Jet Airways says the newborn will never have to pay for a flight again, after his mother went into premature labor at 35,000 feet on a flight between Saudi Arabia and India, reports the BBC.

Mother and child were taken to a hospital shortly after the flight landed in Mumbai, and both are in good health, the airline says.

“Jet Airways commends its crew for their response and promptness that saw them successfully translate their training into life saving action,” it said in a statement.

The kid will have plenty of options to choose from, notes WGN-TV, as the carrier is one of India’s biggest, with routes to 65 domestic and international destinations.

Though this is the first time a baby has been born on a Jet Airways flight, there have been others born at high altitude: Here in the U.S., Southwest Airlines has hosted has welcomed not one, but two in-flight births in the last few years — though they didn’t receive free airfare for life.

Elsewhere in the world, a Royal Jordanian Airlines passenger gave birth somewhere over the Atlantic in 2015,