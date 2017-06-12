Hazmat Crew Called To Disneyland After Geese Defecate On 17 People

Not all of the animals at Disneyland are of the fluffy, lovable, costumed variety, as a flock of birds proved at the theme park on Friday: According to police, 17 people were hit by a literal s**t-storm when a group of group of geese flew overhead and let loose.

Initial reports claimed that someone had thrown the feces at park-goers gathering for the nightly fireworks show near the Sleeping Beauty Castle on Main Street. However, NBC Los Angeles reports that after the hazardous materials team responded to the scene, it was determined that a skein of geese were to blame.

Eleven adults and six children were hit with fecal matter from the avian assault just before 9 p.m, the Anaheim Police Department said on Friday. No injuries were reported.

With @AnaheimFire at Disney – NO crime occurred – guests hit with fecal matter- appears to be geese that flew over. No injuries — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017

Guests were taken to a private area to get cleaned up, with Disneyland providing clean clothes so people didn’t have to go home covered in crap. Despite the messy incident, everyone involved was apparently “healthy and happy” when all was said and done.

11 adults and 6 juveniles impacted. No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy @Disneyland @AnaheimFire — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017

Twitter found this all pretty funny, because come on, it’s poop rain.

The crappiest place on earth! — Laura Marcus (@lauramarcus) June 11, 2017

Donald Duck is having a wild birthday party 😜 — Leslie♥ (@peteetchou) June 10, 2017

Bombs away… — JoeLo (@Joelo432) June 10, 2017

While goose poop is kind of funny, it’s not something you want to touch, as it can carry nasty germs like E. coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, or Cryptosporidium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.