Hazmat Crew Called To Disneyland After Geese Defecate On 17 People

Hazmat Crew Called To Disneyland After Geese Defecate On 17 PeopleImage courtesy of digitized chaos
Not all of the animals at Disneyland are of the fluffy, lovable, costumed variety, as a flock of birds proved at the theme park on Friday: According to police, 17 people were hit by a literal s**t-storm when a group of group of geese flew overhead and let loose.
Initial reports claimed that someone had thrown the feces at park-goers gathering for the nightly fireworks show near the Sleeping Beauty Castle on Main Street. However, NBC Los Angeles reports that after the hazardous materials team responded to the scene, it was determined that a skein of geese were to blame.
Eleven adults and six children were hit with fecal matter from the avian assault just before 9 p.m, the Anaheim Police Department said on Friday. No injuries were reported.
Guests were taken to a private area to get cleaned up, with Disneyland providing clean clothes so people didn’t have to go home covered in crap. Despite the messy incident, everyone involved was apparently “healthy and happy” when all was said and done.
Twitter found this all pretty funny, because come on, it’s poop rain.
While goose poop is kind of funny, it’s not something you want to touch, as it can carry nasty germs like E. coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, or Cryptosporidium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.