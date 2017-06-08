Everyone Is Freaking Out About iPhone’s New Video Screen Capture Feature

We’re all used to snapping a screen shot to document whatever is on the phone screen — a text from an ex so you can send it to your friends, a photo of a receipt for business expenses, whathaveyou. But now that the newest version of iOS allows users to capture video recordings of what’s happening on the screen, people are totally freaking out.

This means you could be video chatting with someone and recording it at the same time to watch later, with the other person none the wiser, pointed out one Twitter user who showed how the function works (he upgraded to iOS 11 with a beta version, but it won’t roll out to the general public until the fall):

So you can screen record on iOS 11 💀 pic.twitter.com/yR9jadNrWP — Faiz (@fvizs) June 6, 2017

He noted to Buzzfeed that there are some benefits, like showing someone who needs help learning how to do something on their phone with a handy how-to video.

But other internet denizens aren’t so sure this is a good thing.

Y'all remember that Black Mirror episode where everyone had the ability to playback RECEIPTS? Lord. 😂 https://t.co/zkAZL9076A — moe (they/them) (@moepriester) June 7, 2017

People who send nudes on Snapchat are shaking pic.twitter.com/3oxPK2xiJZ — EliMinaj🇹🇹🦄 (@TheElijahprint) June 6, 2017

This will incite so many fights and whatnot pic.twitter.com/f9etprX98g — Toby (@neftombi) June 6, 2017

This finna start so many fights and untrustworthiness, I ain't for it. 😴 — aub (@aubreyrodri13) June 6, 2017

This brings a whole new meaning to " I have the receipts" https://t.co/1NCm4Bmq8Q — Icarus (@ColdGoldie) June 7, 2017

this is the beginning of the end Receipts have upgraded from paper to video. I repeat…NO ONE IS SAFE. https://t.co/ZW6fETrALS — queen quen (@quenblackwell) June 6, 2017

It’s worth noting that he wasn’t able to successfully record a FaceTime video call with a friend. As for Snapchat, it’s unclear — so you might need to be on your best behavior.