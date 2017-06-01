Literal Hamburglar On The Loose: Guy Accused Of Selling $20K Worth Of McDonald’s Food To A Bodega

A delivery driver tasked with trucking around food for McDonald’s is a real-life Hamburglar in the eyes of the law: Police say instead of dropping off his haul where it was supposed to go, he diverted $20,000 worth of the chain’s food to a local bodega to line his own pockets.

According to the New York City Police Department, an employee of delivery and distribution company Martin Brower diverted frozen hamburger patties, nuggets, fries, and apple pies to a deli in Harlem on May 2, reports DNAinfo. He also sold stolen sausage, bacon, cheese, hot cakes, eggs, ketchup, butter, and sugar, police say.

As of Wednesday, the suspect is still at large.

Martin Brower has worked with McDonald’s for 50 years, starting with deliveries to Ray Kroc’s first restaurant in 1956, according to the company site.

“Martin Brower is aware of the incident involving a former employee and alleged theft of customer merchandise,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement. “Once we learned of this incident, we immediately terminated the employee for cause and continue to work closely with law enforcement during its investigation.”

We reached out to McDonald’s for comment and will update this post if we hear back.