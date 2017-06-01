Here’s What To Buy On Sale In June

Although you might think June is a bad time to stock up on seasonal products you can use this summer, there are big discounts to be had this time of year.

Our colleagues at Consumer Reports track the prices of every product they test, so they know when things will be on sale. They’ve highlighted a few items ripe for the picking this month.

What kind of stuff is on deep discount? Here are a few examples:

Windows: No, not the operating system, the things you use to see what’s outside. Replacing your windows with Energy Star certified products can lower your energy bills by an average of 12%, CR notes, though it usually takes about a year to recoup the cost. Need help? Peruse CR’s home window buying guide.

Sunscreen: Yes, this stuff goes on sale when you actually need it. Bargains started in April and will last through August, so if you spot a good deal, stock up. It’s a lot better than trying to make the stuff yourself.

(And remember: Drinkable sunscreen is not safe.)

Wireless speakers: Thinking of having a party on the deck or bumping some sweet jams on the beach? Many models of portable speakers will be on sale this month. If you want to be truly wireless, Bluetooth speakers are usually battery-powered, notes CR, while WiFi speakers need an outlet. Check out Consumer Reports wireless speakers ratings here.

Decking materials: Speaking of that backyard barbecue, this month is a good time to replace or add a deck. You may have to fork over some cash for labor, but you can save on materials. Don’t forget to figure in the cost of railing, stairs, and support structure.