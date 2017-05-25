Armour Ekrich Recalls 90,000 Pounds Of Cheddar Sausage That May Contain Metal Pieces

Ready-to-eat sausage from Armour Ekrich contains pork, turkey, beef, cheddar cheese… and maybe some metal pieces. Wait: One of those ingredients is definitely not part of a tasty breakfast. Over 90,000 pounds of the breakfast meat has been recalled for possibly containing some metal, though no injuries have been reported to date.

What to look for: Affected products will be labeled “Eckrich Smok-Y Cheddar Breakfast Sausage,” with a “use by” date of 08/17/17 and a USDA establishment number of 3JC. The products were sent to distribution centers in Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, but could have been distributed beyond those states.

No customer injuries or complaints about metal pieces have been reported yet by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the company learned about it from “another FSIS-regulate establishment,” which may have been repackaging Armour Ekrich’s products in some form.

This is the second reported recall of a tube-shaped meat product containing beef for metal pieces in the last week: 210,606 pounds of Nathan’s and Beef Master hot dogs were recalled for metal fragments.

What to do: Return the sausages to the place of purchase, or throw them away. Customers with questions can contact 877-933-4625.