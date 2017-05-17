Starbucks Selling Coffee Ice Cubes In Two Cities

A cold cup of coffee — iced coffee or cold brew, whichever you fancy — can be a nice way to cold down and get that jolt of caffeine you need in the summer. But no one wants a watered down cup of joe. To remedy that untasty situation, Starbucks is testing ice cubes made of coffee.

ABC News reports that 100 Starbucks locations in St. Louis and Baltimore began testing coffee ice cubes earlier this week.

The cool cubes, made from brewed Starbucks coffee, can be added to any beverage for $.80, a spokesperson for the coffee chain confirmed.

“It’s one of several tests going on,” the rep said, adding that the chain would collect feedback from both customers and baristas when considering expansion of the ice cubes. Of course, if the test doesn’t expand — or you don’t live in St. Louis or Baltimore — you could just make coffee ice at home.

So far, customers seem to be embracing the new ice, sharing photos of their drinks on social media.

Today I learned two things– #Starbucks #CoffeeIce is amazing, and I really like the #ToastedCoconutColdBrew A post shared by Stephanie 🖤💋 (@gottalovedove) on May 16, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

#coffeeicecubes #whyaintthestrawcoffee #whyaintthecupcoffee?!?! #basicbrogram A post shared by Shaun Martin (@shaunnmartin) on May 15, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

@Starbucks charge me a lil bit more for coffee ice cubes in my iced coffee. How is this not a thing? — B•R•A•U•N (@BagelsAndLox) May 17, 2017

Awesome! @Starbucks is testing coffee ice cubes in select areas! https://t.co/9F90nAssnj — Cora Shaw (@CraftyGal65) May 17, 2017

@MelissaOnline This is one of their more brilliant plans. Now I won't have to ask for my iced #coffee with light ice. @Starbucks — Miranda (@CaffeineAndCab) May 17, 2017