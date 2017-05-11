Apple Adding iTunes To Windows Store

If you’re a Windows user but prefer to stick with iTunes for all your music needs, you’ll soon be able to jam out to your favorite songs on your computer: The iTunes desktop app will be coming to the Windows Store soon.

Microsoft announced the upcoming addition at its annual Build developers conference today, noting that it is the first Apple app to join the Windows Store.

iTunes is coming to the Windows Store by the end of this year. #MSBuild pic.twitter.com/WHM533S7Sv — Windows (@Windows) May 11, 2017

Adding iTunes is part of an update to Microsoft’s Universal Window Platform development tools which make it easier for developers to create an application for Windows, Microsoft executives said at the event, as reported by Mashable.

Apple’s decision to add the app to the Windows Store comes a week after Microsoft unveiled its Windows 10 S system that only allowed users to add apps available in the Windows Store, Mashable reports.

It’s unclear what the iTunes app will look like in the Windows Store; will it have bright, blocky colors, or will it maintain the traditional iTunes logo?

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment on the addition to the Windows Store.