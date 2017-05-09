Häagen-Dazs Giving Out Free Kiddie-Size Cones This Afternoon

If you’re looking for a refreshing treat this afternoon, find out whether there’s a Häagen-Dazs location near you. If so, you’ll be able to get a free cone of the shop’s smallest size from 4 PM to 8 PM today.

As always, there’s fine print.

• The company spells out that there’s a limit of one scoop per visitor, and that everything else on the menu is regular price.

• You can’t use the free cone offer to get a discount on anything else, like a bigger cone.

• The 4-hour time frame is the only time when you can get a free cone, no exceptopns.

• Customers who are buying something will be allowed to bypass the line of people waiting for free scoops.

The promotion is similar to those run at Dairy Queen and high-end ice cream competitor Ben & Jerry’s, but Häagen-Dazs has an interesting spin on the idea: The giveaway is meant to promote the plight of bees, since tasty ice cream flavors like strawberry and rocky road depend on fruits and nuts that are pollinated by bees.

