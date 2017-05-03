Verizon Reportedly Paying $21M To Stream One NFL Game

A ticket to watch an NFL game in person can be expensive, but the price tag to air a game is even more outrageous: Verizon will reportedly pay $21 million to stream just one NFL game this fall.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Verizon has a deal with the NFL to stream the Sept. 24 game in London between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens. Oh yeah, because that game is being played overseas, it’s airing at the ever-popular hour of 9:30 a.m. (6:30 a.m. on the West Coast).

The NFL confirmed the deal to Recode, but didn’t provide a price for the agreement. However, a source close to the matter tells the WSJ the one-day game comes with a $21 million price tag.

Through the deal, Verizon will be allowed to stream the game on all of its properties, including AOL, Fios, go90, and Complex, according to the NFL. If Verizon’s deal to purchase Yahoo closes by game time, the matchup could be aired on that company’s properties, as well.

Verizon customers can also access the game through the NFL Mobile app, and on the NFL app on Xbox One and Windows 10.

As for everyone else, the game will be offered through over-the-air broadcast — but only in the Baltimore and Jacksonville local markets.

This isn’t the first time the NFL has penned a lucrative deal to air one of its games. The WSJ notes that Yahoo paid $15 million to stream a London game in 2015.

Just last month, the NFL announced it had entered into a deal to air Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime for the upcoming season.

Amazon, which will pay $50 million to air the games, beat out Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and possibly others for the right.

Amazon had previously vied for the rights to stream the 2016 NFL season, but those rights ended up going to Twitter which paid a reported $10 million to the league.