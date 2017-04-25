Sexual Enhancement Supplements With Ridiculous Names Contain Prescription Drugs For Sexual Dysfunction

A supplement company that must let their 12-year-old cousin name its products has recalled a slew of sexual enhancement supplements — for men and women — after tests showed that these items contained actual FDA-approved prescription drugs used to treat sexual dysfunction.

The generically named Organic Herbal Supply Inc. has announced that FDA testing of a number of its male enhancement products has turned up the presence of tadalafil and sildenafil. If those words don’t sound familiar, you probably know them by their brand names of Cialis and Viagra, respectively.

Both are FDA approved for treating erectile dysfunction, but are currently only available as prescription drugs, meaning they don’t belong in a bunch of random supplements with names like — and we are not making these up — Uproar, Cummor, Zrect, Monkey Business, Xrect, Rectalis, Tornado, Zdaily, BigNHard, and Enhancerol.

Organic Herbal’s risible brands and prescription-drug-tainted products weren’t limited to just men. The company is also recalling some female-targeted supplements after the FDA found that they contained flibanserin, more commonly sold under the brand name of Addyi. It’s an FDA-approved prescription drug intended to treat Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in women.

According to the recall notice, Organic Herba’s LabidaMAX and Zrect for Women (Seriously? You couldn’t come up with a second female-centric pun, so you just slapped “for Women” on one of your other brands?) both contained flibanserin.

Anyone who has any of these products is advised to not use them, and to return them to Organic Herbal for a full refund. Customers can contact the company at 855-429-7328 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT for instructions on the return and refund process. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.